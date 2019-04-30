Not convinced with Rahul Gandhi's statement: SC

SC remarked that in the affidavit, Gandhi seems to accept his mistake but denied the same later.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court slammed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on his affidavit on Rafale verdict. The apex court has said that he has not accepted his mistake of attributing those objectionable remarks to the top court.

The court remarked that in the affidavit, Gandhi seems to accept his mistake but denied the same later. Gandhi, through his counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the word “regret” in his affidavit conveys apology.

The apex court said that it is experiencing difficulty in understanding the submissions made in the affidavit and is not concerned with the political stand narrated in the affidavit.

The Supreme Court, however, has allowed Gandhi’s plea asking him to file another affidavit.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who filed the contempt petition, has termed this as “the grossest kind of contempt”.

The matter will be heard on May 6.