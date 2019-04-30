Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

Digvijay Singh says proud of ban on SIMI, Bajarag Dal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 30, 2019, 6:32 am IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2019, 6:32 am IST

Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, seeking to wrest BJP bastion of Bhopal for his party in the May 12 Lok Sabha elections.

Bhopal: Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, seeking to wrest BJP bastion of Bhopal for his party in the May 12 Lok Sabha elections, on Monday flaunted his commitment to secularism inviting ‘tookde tookde gang’ association jibe from former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mr Singh took to Twitter to reply to outgoing Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s recent criticism of his move to bring ex-students’ union president of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Kanhaiya Kumar to Bhopal to campaign for him in the elections.

“I feel proud that I had recommended ban on Students Islamic Movement in India (SIMI) and Bajrang Dal (when I was chief minister in Madhya Pradesh)”, he said in a Twitter post apparently to demonstrate his commitment to secularism.

Mr Chouhan promptly took to Twitter to lampoon Mr Singh for taking help of the alleged member of the gang who took vow to break India during the JNU unrest.

Mr Singh had earlier declared that he supported Mr Kumar, who was facing sedition charges in connection with alleged anti-India slogans raised during unrest in JNU recently, and the latter would campaign for him in Bhopal for two days from May eight.

