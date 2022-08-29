Monday, Aug 29, 2022 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

  India   Politics  29 Aug 2022  Congress se to hold president polls on October 17
India, Politics

Congress se to hold president polls on October 17

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Aug 29, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2022, 7:09 am IST

The election notification will be issued on September 22 and the date for the filing of nominations will be between September 24 and 30

Congress leaders Madhusudan Mistry, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leaders Madhusudan Mistry, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The election to the post of Congress president will be held on October 17 and the results will be declared after counting on October 19 after the Congress Working Committee gave its stamp of approval. The election notification will be issued on September 22 and the date for the filing of nominations will be between September 24 and 30. The last date of withdrawal of nominations will be October 8.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had joined the meeting virtually as she is travelling abroad for health check-ups, presided over the CWC meeting. The election schedule was approved unanimously, the party’s organisational in-charge, Mr K.C. Venugopal, said. Along with Mrs Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also abroad and are expected to return to India soon.

The Congress had announced in October last year that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year. The internal elections in the Congress have been deferred by a couple of weeks.

Several Congress leaders and workers want Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief. Insiders claim Mr Gandhi has refused to return as Congress president after he quit in 2019 owning responsibility for the party’s Lok Sabha poll defeat that year. Mrs Sonia Gandhi, who took over as interim chief at the party’s request after her son’s resignation, has already said “no” to continuing in the post, citing health reasons. All three Gandhis have reportedly have made up their mind that a non-Gandhi should lead the party, a claim that is constantly being refuted by the Gandhi loyalists.

Confusion still persists on who will take over as party chief. Many claim that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is the front-runner. But Mr Gehlot himself says he will work hard to ensure that Mr Rahul Gandhi becomes the party chief.

In a resolution at its meeting on Sunday, the CWC also decided to make the “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” rally in Delhi on September 4 and the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 “a resounding success”. The Congress has planned a rally in the national capital against the rise in prices on September 4 and a 150-day yatra.

The meeting of the Congress’ apex body came in the backdrop of the resignation of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his 50-year association with the party on Friday. Mr Azad was also a part of the G-23 grouping of change-seekers who had written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi in August 2020. The letter demanded sweeping changes in the functioning of the party. In the last 14 months, there have several major exits from the party, which include Kapil Sibal, Jitin Prasada, Ashwani Kumar, R.P.N. Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Amarinder Singh and Sushmita Dev, amongst others.

Among those present at Sunday’s meeting was Anand Sharma, who was part of the G-23 dissident group, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, K.C. Venugopal, former Union ministers Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and P. Chidambaram, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Tags: sonia gandhi, indian national congress, : rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Noida's twin towers of corruption razed in under 12 seconds

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Rajesh Thakur and UPA MLAs ride a boat at a resort, amid speculation of his disqualification as an MLA, in Khunti district, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand crisis: BJP lashes out at Soren over his boat 'picnic' with MLAs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

Crane vehicles move towards the Supertech twin towers, ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI)

All set for Noida twin towers demolition, adjacent buildings evacuated

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham