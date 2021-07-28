Wednesday, Jul 28, 2021 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

  India   Politics  28 Jul 2021  Assam-Mizo dispute hangs fire for decades
India, Politics

Assam-Mizo dispute hangs fire for decades

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 28, 2021, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2021, 9:13 am IST

Mizoram was a district of Assam before it was carved out as a separate union territory in 1971 after years of insurgency

While Mizoram wants it to be along the inner line notified in 1875, which Mizo tribes feel is part of their historical homeland, Assam wants it to be demarcated according to district demarcation done much later. — Representational image/PTI
 While Mizoram wants it to be along the inner line notified in 1875, which Mizo tribes feel is part of their historical homeland, Assam wants it to be demarcated according to district demarcation done much later. — Representational image/PTI

Guwahati:  The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has been hanging fire for the past several decades. The first conflict broke out in 1994, leading to several rounds of talks between the two states at the behest of the Central government. However, it failed to resolve the issue and sporadic clashes have continued since then.

Tensions escalated to an unprecedented level in October 2020 when residents of Assam and Mizoram clashed twice a week. At least eight people were injured as angry residents torched huts and small shops on both sides.

 

At the heart of the matter was an “eviction drive” carried out by Assam along a contested part of the border — authorities from the state reportedly burned a farmhouse and crops in the area. The Mizoram government responded by deploying troops in areas that Assam claims were part of its territory.

Residents from both states also blocked key highways, bringing all traffic to a halt for almost three weeks until the central government intervened to defuse tensions.

As the situation remained fluid a high-level meeting between officials of both the states, including the chief secretaries and DGPs, was also held in New Delhi earlier this month, on the issue to sort out the dispute. The meeting had succeeded in creating consensus on the issue but Mizoram chief secretary refused to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). However, it was decided in the meeting to maintain the status quo and resolve the dispute through discussions

 

Mizoram was a district of Assam before it was carved out as a separate union territory in 1971 after years of insurgency and the district borders did not really matter.

The border issue cropped up after that as perceptions over where the boundary should have differed.

While Mizoram wants it to be along the inner line notified in 1875, which Mizo tribes feel is part of their historical homeland, Assam wants it to be demarcated according to district demarcation done much later.

The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam’s districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj, and Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl district.

It is significant that during the British era, Mizoram was called Lushai Hills, a district of Assam.

 

The Notification of 1875, derived from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873, that demarcated Lushai Hills (now Mizoram) from the Cachar district of Assam. The Notification of 1933, that demarcated Lushai Hills and Manipur. The Assam government follows the Notification of 1933.

Tags: assam-mizoram border dispute, assam mizoram residents clash, eviction drive, mizoram a district, british period, lushai hills, bengal eastern frontier regulation (befr) act 1873, assam government
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

The 12th Edition of Indo-Russia joint military exercise INDRA 2021 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1, 2021. — Representational image/AP

Rajnath to attend SCO meet at Tajikistan today

The counsel said the material relief by the police against Parra was the sum and substance of the NIA charge sheet filed in a Jammu court from where he has already been granted bail. (Twitter)

Mehbooba Mufti’s aide Waheed Parra denied bail after charged with terror offences

Visuals from the Karnataka BJP Legislative Party meeting on Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)

Basavaraj Bommai is new chief minister of Karnataka

CBSE class 12th result 2021 to be announced soon. (PTI Photo)

CBSE class 12th result 2021 to be declared soon at cbseresults.nic.in

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham