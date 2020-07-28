Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 | Last Update : 03:32 PM IST

125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
  India   Politics  28 Jul 2020  Ajit Pawar's veiled message on Uddhav's birthday creates a flutter in Maharashtra
India, Politics

Ajit Pawar's veiled message on Uddhav's birthday creates a flutter in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Jul 28, 2020, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2020, 10:53 am IST

Pawar tweeted a picture of him at the steering wheel of a vehicle and CM Thackeray sitting next to him on the passenger’s seat.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his deputy Ajit Pawar. (Twitter)
 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his deputy Ajit Pawar. (Twitter)

Mumbai: On his 60th birthday, the first after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray was greeted by one and all, including Prime Minister Nardendra Modi on Monday.

However, the most notable wish came from the deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who wished him with a picture showing him driving on the driving seat.

At the stroke of midnight on Sunday, Pawar tweeted a picture of him at the steering wheel of a vehicle and CM Thackeray sitting next to him on the passenger’s seat. “Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena party president and MVA leader, Uddhav Thackerayji. Wish you a healthy & long life!” tweeted Mr Pawar, who was among the first to wish the CM.

However, the picture was enough to create a flutter in the political circles of Maharashtra with many calling it as a veiled message to Thackeray about his claims that he was in firm control of the ‘steering wheel’ of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Uddhav, in a recent interview to his party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ had said, “The future of my government is not in the hands of the opposition. It is a strong government and I am at the steering wheel with two other partners sitting behind. A three-wheeler rickshaw is a vehicle of poor people.”

Quick to pouch on Pawar’s comment, BJP leader Ram Kadam retweeted Pawar’s tweet, saying, “Exactly in whose hands is the steering wheel of the state?”. However, in an apparent reconciliation attempt, Pawar himself went to visit Mr Thackeray in the evening at his residence and wished him personally.

Meanwhile, Modi wished the Maharashtra Chief Minister on his birthday, praying for his long and healthy life. “Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life,” the PM tweeted.

Tags: cm uddhav thackeray, ajit pawar, maha vikas aghadi government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The ceasefire was violated by Pakistan for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. (PTI)

Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling along Line of Control

Omar Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah

A senior police officer said an investigation was underway and there appeared to be lapses on part of the hospital.

20-year-old alleges molestation by doctor in COVID ward of Noida hospital

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not paid salary and special daily allowance to 209 newly-hired nurses. (AFP Photo)

Nurses hired by BMC working without salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham