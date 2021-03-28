Sunday, Mar 28, 2021 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

  India   Politics  28 Mar 2021  Mamata Banerjee lands in a tight spot after audio clip asking BJP man to work for her victory surfaces
India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee lands in a tight spot after audio clip asking BJP man to work for her victory surfaces

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 28, 2021, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2021, 11:12 am IST

The BJP which tweeted the audio clip lodged a complaint against the CM with West Bengal’s CEO Ariz Aftab and demanded her resignation

He did not allow me to visit either Nandigram or Midnapore and they ran it like their zamindari, said Banerjee. — PTI file photo
 He did not allow me to visit either Nandigram or Midnapore and they ran it like their zamindari, said Banerjee. — PTI file photo

Kolkata: Two-time West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from Nandigram in the Assembly elections, landed in a tight spot on Saturday after an audio clip in which she is allegedly heard asking a local BJP leader, who was earlier in her party, to work for her victory in the hot seat against her nemesis Shuvendu Adhikari surfaced.

While Ms Banerjee remained silent, her party strongly supported her over the audio clip of two minutes and 52 seconds which appears to be a phone conversation she recently had with Proloy Pal, BJP district vice-president of East Midnapore. 

 

In the evening, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, in a bid to counter the BJP's attack on the CM over her plea, claimed having an audio tape which allegedly has the conversation of two saffron party leaders — Mukul Roy and Sisir Bajoria — about creating pressure on the Election Commission in tweaking the rules for fielding party agents at polling booths which require them to be voters in the particular constituencies first. Mr Roy, however, called it “fake".

During her alleged talk with Mr Pal, Ms Banerjee said, "You are a very young chap. You also work very well. I know everything about you. Please help us this time. You will have no problem. Be assured about that." Mr Pal, however, replied, "My family, inspired by you and your ideology, came into politics. The day you took oath as the CM, I performed a yagna inviting five Brahmins to it and took out rallies also. But I feel sad to see myself not getting the president's post (in the district) after doing so much for you, Didi."

 

To placate him, the TMC chief allegedly argued, "I know everything. But do you know who did it? It was the handiwork of a local leader who once used to be in our party. He did not allow me to visit either Nandigram or Midnapore. They ran it like their zamindari. You know everything brother!" 

Mr Pal, however, reasoned, "You may think of anything but I already left the party. I want to work for the present party with dedication. I cannot betray it…" The CM still sounded keen and tried to convince him to work for her.

Refusing her politely this time, Mr Pal said, "I thank you a lot for calling up me despite you being such a big leader, Didi! But please forgive me (for not accepting your request)." The BJP which tweeted the audio clip lodged a complaint against the CM with West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer, Ariz Aftab, and demanded her resignation.

 

Teasing Ms Banerjee, Shuvendu Adhikari alleged, "She has lost her credibility. She is totally bankrupt now. Apart from Proloy, she also warned some senior police officers of not following my words. But they alerted me of her threat then and there."

TMC minister Subrata Mukherjee, however, said, "The CM has done nothing wrong. I am proud of her. Can a top party leader not make a polite appeal to someone who has made an exit? Should that be spread as a canard in the media? Think again where the politics will go down to if such type of tricks are adopted."

Tags: mamata banerjee, mamata audio clip asking bjp leader, shuvendu adhikari, west bengal assembly polls, trinamool congress, bjp, west bengal bjp leader proloy pal, mamata banerjee phone conversation, subrata mukherjee, tmc spokesperson kunal ghosh

Latest From India

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus infection at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Daily COVID-19 deaths over 300 for first time this year, 62,714 new cases

MIM to go alone in West Bengal Assembly elections. — PTI file photo

Asaduddin Owaisi withdraws support to Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal polls

Women show their identity cards as they wait to cast votes at a polling station, during the first phase of Assembly polls, in Midnapore on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

80% turnout in West Bengal, 72% in Assam elections

Paramilitary jawans guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Chandrapur in Lalgarh, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (PTI)

Sporadic violence marks first phase of West Bengal polls

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham