Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

  India   Politics  27 Apr 2022  Won't join Congress, party needs reforms: Prashant Kishor
India, Politics

Won't join Congress, party needs reforms: Prashant Kishor

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Apr 27, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2022, 7:15 am IST

Says the party needs 'leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (DC File)
 Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (DC File)

New Delhi: A “trust deficit” apparently came in the way of poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress Party. The professional deal between Mr Kishor’s I-PAC and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the 2023 state Assembly polls in the southern state had raised many eyebrows within the Congress. The Congress, incidentally, remains the prime opposition against the TRS in Telangana.

Also, Mr Kishor’s reported desire to have a free hand and report directly to the high command instead of going through the new Empowered Action Group was the other reason for the deal between Mr Kishor and the Congress falling through. Several Telangana leaders had raised their eyebrows when Mr Kishor was meeting the TRS top brass in Hyderabad on one hand and giving presentations to the Congress high command in New Delhi on the other. This was particularly so as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold a rally in Telangana in the first week of May.

 

Hitting back at the Congress, Mr Kishor said the party was in no mood for a transformation within the organisation. He tweeted: “In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. I declined the generous offer of the Congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”

Tuesday afternoon began with a tweet by Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala, where he said: “Following a presentation & discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress president has constituted (an) Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestions given to the party.”

 

Insiders claim that Mr Kishor wanted specific changes that were resisted by the party. Many leaders did not appreciate the radical changes sought by him, while some others were of the view that such enormous power cannot be given to a newcomer in the party. Before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, when Ms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was getting active in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Kishor had taken a dig at the Gandhi siblings for not being consistent with their appearances. The party was more keen to go in for incremental changes, he felt.

The entire episode has left the Congress high command red-faced. In the last couple of weeks, Mr Kishor had at least three meetings with the top leadership of the Congress. He gave presentations at those meetings. Many within the Congress claimed that Mr Kishor had in the past caused much harm to the Congress.  The leaders also recollected the damage Mr Kishor caused the party in Goa and West Bengal, where he deliberately poached the party’s ranks in favour of the Trinamul Congress. They also expressed doubts over Mr Kishor’s ability to pull off a national campaign as his successes were restricted to the regional level.

 

Tags: prashant kishor, poll strategist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO). (AFP)

DCGI grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group

MP Navneet Rana (ANI)

MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on MP Navneet Rana's complaint about arrest

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

List action taken to halt hate talks: SC to Uttarakhand, Himachal

Supreme Court (PTI)

Ram Navami violence: SC junks plea seeking setting up of judicial commission

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham