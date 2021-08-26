Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 | Last Update : 08:22 AM IST

  India   Politics  26 Aug 2021  Congress to fight 2022 polls in Punjab under Amarinder
India, Politics

Congress to fight 2022 polls in Punjab under Amarinder

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 26, 2021, 7:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2021, 7:23 am IST

The announcement came after four party ministers and three MLAs, who arrived in Dehradun, met Harish Rawat

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)
 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday came out in support of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh amidst the rebellion brewing in the Congress state unit. AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 will be fought under Captain Amarinder Singh’s leadership amid demands of his removal. The announcement came after four party ministers and three MLAs, who arrived in Dehradun, met Harish Rawat.

The recent trouble began when the Chief Minister chastised the advisors of state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu who had spoken on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan. Instead of controlling his advisors the state unit chief attacked the government over sugarcane prices. Immediately after this a rebellion started against the Chief Minister.

 

The four ministers, known detractor of the CM, who met Harish Rawat are Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi.

Harish Rawat said “they are concerned with the Congress’ prospect in next year’s election. They want to go with a roadmap for next year. It is important to fight jointly. They have some grievances and apprehensions related to the Punjab administration. But they have full faith in Congress leadership. I assured them to speak to the people concerned and, if required, they will take help from Congress’ senior leadership.”

Harish Rawat dismissed infighting in the Punjab Congress and said, “There is no threat to the party, no threat to state government or the party prospect”.

 

Insiders claim that Rawat politely made clear to them that they were most welcome to meet him but the next election will be fought under the leadership of  Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, another delegation comprising Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary in-charge Pargat Singh has already reached Delhi and is trying to meet AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Sidhu was appointed the state unit chief against the wishes of the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi against open outbursts of Sidhu against his own government and asserted that this will further deteriorate the relations between the party and the government. The present imbroglio will only damage the position of the party in the upcoming polls.

 

Tags: punjab congress, amarindar singh, punjab elections, aicc punjab in-charge harish rawat, punjab assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The court left it to the respective high courts to pass orders to the trial courts for day-to-day hearings for an expeditious completion of the trials of MPs and MLAs facing criminal charges. (PTI)

CBI, ED probe delay in MP, MLA cases irks Supreme Court

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Afghans can visit India only on e-visa

Union Minister Narayan Rane. (ANI Photo)

Not afraid of you, Narayan Rane tells Shiv Sena

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham