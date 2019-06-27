Reddy threatens to take legal action against Naidu over loss of Rs 2,636 cr

Alleging that agreements with solar, wind power companies caused the loss, Reddy asked officials to take steps to recover amount.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday now threatened to take legal action against former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for entering into agreements that allegedly cost state exchequer a loss of Rs 2,636 crore during Naidu’s term.

CM Reddy has asked his officials to probe into the matter.

The chief minister said there were huge irregularities in the power purchase agreements and ordered legal action against then CM, then Energy Minister and senior officials who entered into the agreements during the TDP rule in the state.

According to an official statement, Reddy ordered constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to probe the corruption indulged in previous by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government headed by Naidu.

The panel will look into a total of 30 issues. It will be assisted by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Vigilance and Enforcement.

CM Jagan Reddy announced this during a meeting on irregularities in power purchase agreements. He pointed out and asked why the government had to buy the power at a rate that was much higher than the competitive bidding price on the market.

He formed another committee to re-negotiate the agreements with solar and wind power companies. The Chief Minister said if necessary the agreements will be cancelled and new deals made.