Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 10:00 PM IST

India, Politics

Reddy threatens to take legal action against Naidu over loss of Rs 2,636 cr

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 8:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 8:53 pm IST

Alleging that agreements with solar, wind power companies caused the loss, Reddy asked officials to take steps to recover amount.

According to an official release, Reddy ordered constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to probe the corruption indulged in previous by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government headed by Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
 According to an official release, Reddy ordered constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to probe the corruption indulged in previous by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government headed by Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday now threatened to take legal action against former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for entering into agreements that allegedly cost state exchequer a loss of Rs 2,636 crore during Naidu’s term.

CM Reddy has asked his officials to probe into the matter.

The chief minister said there were huge irregularities in the power purchase agreements and ordered legal action against then CM, then Energy Minister and senior officials who entered into the agreements during the TDP rule in the state.

According to an official statement, Reddy ordered constitution of a cabinet sub-committee to probe the corruption indulged in previous by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government headed by Naidu.

The panel will look into a total of 30 issues. It will be assisted by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Vigilance and Enforcement.

CM Jagan Reddy announced this during a meeting on irregularities in power purchase agreements. He pointed out and asked why the government had to buy the power at a rate that was much higher than the competitive bidding price on the market.

He formed another committee to re-negotiate the agreements with solar and wind power companies. The Chief Minister said if necessary the agreements will be cancelled and new deals made.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh, corruption, scam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Latest From India

People regret having voted out his government in the Assembly polls, Chouhan claimed and pointed out that the BJP had won all but one seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Rahul jumped 'sinking' Cong ship instead of saving it: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Earlier in the day, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is ‘liable for Bhatpara’. (Photo: ANI)

TMC delegates to visit Bhatpara on June 28 to take stock of post-violence situation

‘Sometimes, she cannot control her emotions. Something triggers and she wants to cause harm to her. And when she does that she get relief,’ the vice principal said. (Photo: ANI)

Class 10 girl in Kolkata tries to slit wrist inside school washroom

The court booked Sharma under multiple sections of the IPC, for assaulting a Kumar. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Muslim women defy burkini ban at swimming pool in France

2

Watch: Young girl attacks man ruthlessly with iron rod in Chandigarh

3

633 divers set world record for seabed clean up in Florida

4

Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

5

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham