Modi reply is ‘evasive’, says Congress

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Congress on Tuesday panned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday panned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, alleging that he resorted to “old evading tactics” to hoodwink the common people as if he was still in election mode and failed to address the real issues.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that his party scored a “great victory” as the Prime Minister, who was previously “reluctant” to quote any Congress leader, was “compelled” to repeat Jawaharlal Nehru’s words at the fag end of his speech.

“Prime Minister in his own reply has disappointed the people of our country by not taking up issues concerning the people,” Mr Chowdhury told reporters.    

