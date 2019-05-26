Sunday, May 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:45 PM IST

India, Politics

Swaraj seeks report over visa denial to German Padma Shri awardee

PTI
Published : May 26, 2019, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2019, 3:33 pm IST

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year.

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: 'Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.' (Photo: File)
 Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: 'Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought a report over the reported denial of visa extension to a German Padma Shri awardee who has threatened to return her award over the issue.

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension for further stay in India has has been rejected by the MEA, according to a media report.

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: "Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report."

Swaraj, in another tweet, also assured help to another woman who appealed to her after her husband and son's passports were robbed from airport in Barcelona, Spain.

Tags: sushma swaraj, padma shri award
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'As given in our Constitution, Right to Life is for human beings and not animals. I am sure that if Prime Minister realises it, then fear among minorities will go away,' said Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

If you care for minorities, ensure Muslims aren't lynched: Owaisi jabs Modi

A lawyer and a right-wing activist arrested for allegedly helping in destruction of evidence in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case were sent to CBI custody till June 1 by a Pune court on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

2 held in Dabholkar murder case sent to CBI custody till Jun 1

The new legislators held talks with party chief and also posed for a photograph, flashing the victory sign with Patnaik, after the meeting held in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: ANI)

Newly elected BJD MPs meet Naveen Patnaik, hold meeting

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy-PM meet focuses on finances, special status in Andhra

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham