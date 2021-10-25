Monday, Oct 25, 2021 | Last Update : 04:39 AM IST

Modi opens his mann to drones

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 25, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2021, 12:40 am IST

New Delhi: Exhorting India to become a leading country in drone technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Army, Navy and Air Force have placed orders worth more than Rs 500 crores with the Indian drone companies, adding that after the introduction of the new drone policy on August 25, foreign and domestic investors have put money into several drone startups. In his monthly “Mann ki Baat” address, Mr Modi pointed out that India had become one of the first countries in the world that was preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones, while also referring to other civilian uses for drones including farming, monitoring of infrastructure projects, delivery of goods at home and even vaccine delivery.

Mr Modi said: “India is one of the first countries in the world which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones. India is working extensively on using drones for transportation. Whether it is farming in villages or delivery of goods at home; providing help in emergencies or monitoring law and order; it is not long before we see drones being deployed for all these needs of ours. Most of these have already started. Like a few days ago, nano-urea was sprayed in the fields through drones in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Drones are also playing their role in the Covid-19 vaccine campaign. We got to see a picture of this in Manipur, where vaccines were delivered via a drone to an island. Telangana has also done trials for vaccine delivery by drone. Not just that, drones are also being used to monitor many big infrastructure projects.”

 

The PM added: “Earlier, there were so many rules, laws and restrictions in this sector that it was not possible to unlock the real capabilities of a drone. The technology that should have been seen as an opportunity was seen as a crisis. If you have to fly a drone for any work, there was such a hassle of license and permission that people would give up. We decided this mindset has to be changed and new trends must be adopted. Which is why on August 25 this year, the country brought forward a new drone policy. This policy has been formulated according to present and future prospects related to drones. With this, you will neither have to be entangled in the web of multiple forms any more, nor will you have to pay as much fees as before.”

 

Referring to India’s recent vaccine milestone, Mr Modi said: “Since after crossing 100 crore vaccine doses, the country is surging ahead with new zeal; renewed energy… The success of our vaccine programme displays the capability of India, manifests the might of our collective endeavour. Friends, the figure of 100 crore vaccine doses might surely be enormous, ... I had developed the belief that this campaign would achieve such a huge success! I had this firm faith, since I am well acquainted with the capabilities of my country and her people.”

Mr Modi also paid tribute to the memory and legacy of freedom fighters Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Birsa Munda.

 

