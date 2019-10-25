Friday, Oct 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP’s ‘nationalism’ plank backfired?

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Oct 25, 2019
Updated : Oct 25, 2019, 6:26 am IST

Results of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls were declared on Thursday.

  Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An “overconfident” BJP floundered in both Maharashtra and Haryana in the Assembly polls, though the party continued to remain as the largest political outfit and indicated that it will stake the claim for government formation in both states under the incumbent chief ministers. Results of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls were declared on Thursday.

Poll results were a clear indication that the BJP’s nationalim plank, including the abrogation of Article 370, and also its claim of “pro-incumbency” factor, failed to garner the expected results. Just few months ago, the BJP strategists had given credit to both nationalism and pro-incumbency — for its thumping majority in the parliamentary polls. Ticket distribution, over-confidence and anti-incumbency against the local BJP leadership, are also being blamed for the party performance, especially in Haryana where the BJP remained short of six seats from the half way mark.  

While the party leaders got in touch with independents in Haryana, including controversial leader Gopal Kanda, BJP national president and Union home minister Amit Shah will speak to ally Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray regarding government formation. Speculation is rife that Mr Thackeray’s son, Aditya, who made his electoral debut, could be the deputy chief minister in Devendra Fadnavis led NDA government. The BJP leadership also clarified that the saffron party will continue to remain the “big brother” in the ruling alliance, thus trashing reports on the chief ministerial issue coming from the Sena’s side. Mr Thackeray again raised the 50:50 power sharing formula. Speculation is also rife that the BJP is also in touch with Dushyant Chautala, whose fledgling outfit, JJP was the biggest gainers in Haryana other than the Congress. Mr Chautala however, remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or not. The BJP parliamentary board met in the evening and was also attended by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi. Earlier, BJP Mr Shah and Mr Modi addressed the party workers and thanked the voters for retaining faith in both the states. Mr Modi appreciated both Mr Khattar and Mr Fadnavis for retaining the people’s faith in their respective state and running a corruption free government and reminded that after 50 years Maharashtra saw a chief minister completing five years term. Mr Khattar is expected to meet Mr Shah on Friday morning over government formation issue.

In Haryana, where the BJP had set a target of ‘Mission 75 plus,’ the party remained short of few seats from the half-way mark in the 90-member assembly. Reports reaching the BJP leadership showed that the numerically dominant Jats and the Dalits favoured were in favour of the saffron party’s opponents. Dushyant Chautala led JJP, a fledgling outfit, and the Congress were the biggest gainers.

