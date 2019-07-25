PM Modi promises museum to preserve memories of PMs

The Prime Minister urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that a grand museum dedicated to all his predecessors will be built in Delhi and took a dig at the Congress, saying attempt was made to erase their memories as part of a strategy. “There is a coterie of people who have created adverse images of greats like Dr Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. This same coterie destroyed the image of Morarji Bhai. They created labels, narratives and titles for our former Prime Ministers,” he said.

“But now I have decided that a dedicated museum of all former Prime Ministers will be established in Delhi,” Mr Modi said while speaking at an event to release a book on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, written by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

The Prime Minister urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum. “I invite their families to share aspects of the lives of former PMs be it Charan Singh Ji, Deve Gowda Ji, I.K. Gujral Ji and Dr Manmohan Singh Ji,” he said.

The Prime minister pointed out that these days, even if a small leader does a 10-12 km padyatra, it is covered on television. “But, why did we not honour the historic padyatra of Chandra Shekhar Ji. He walked for our farmers, poor and marginalised. This is among the great injustices we have done to such a great leader,” he said.

In what is being seen as an attempt at appropriating the legacy of socialist icon and former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, Modi talked about his association with the firebrand leader. “When he was ailing, Chandra Shekhar Ji called me and said I should meet him when I visit Delhi. I went to meet him, he asked about Gujarat’s development and also shared his perspective on many national issues,” he said while adding that he had first met the senior socialist leader in 1977.

“I can never forget that interaction, the clarity of thought,” the Prime Minister said. He also pointed out that Chandra Shekhar always referred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee as “Guru Ji”.