Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi promises museum to preserve memories of PMs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 1:50 am IST

The Prime Minister urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that a grand museum dedicated to all his predecessors will be built in Delhi and took a dig at the Congress, saying attempt was made to erase their memories as part of a strategy. “There is a coterie of people who have created adverse images of greats like Dr Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. This same coterie destroyed the image of Morarji Bhai. They created labels, narratives and titles for our former Prime Ministers,” he said.

“But now I have decided that a dedicated museum of all former Prime Ministers will be established in Delhi,” Mr Modi said while speaking at an event to release a book on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar,  written by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

The Prime Minister urged family members of the former prime ministers to share all things related to them for this museum. “I invite their families to share aspects of the lives of former PMs be it Charan Singh Ji, Deve Gowda Ji, I.K. Gujral Ji and Dr Manmohan Singh Ji,” he said.

The Prime minister pointed out that these days, even if a small leader does a 10-12 km padyatra, it is covered on television. “But, why did we not honour the historic padyatra of Chandra Shekhar Ji. He walked for our farmers, poor and marginalised. This is among the great injustices we have done to such a great leader,” he said.

In what is being seen as an attempt at appropriating the legacy of socialist icon and former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, Modi talked about his association with the firebrand leader.  “When he was ailing, Chandra Shekhar Ji called me and said I should meet him when I visit Delhi. I went to meet him, he asked about Gujarat’s development and also shared his perspective on many national issues,” he said while adding that he had first met the senior socialist leader in 1977.

“I can never forget that interaction, the clarity of thought,” the Prime Minister said. He also pointed out that Chandra Shekhar always referred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee as “Guru Ji”.

Tags: narendra modi, sardar patel

Latest From India

BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa (Photo: File)

BJP in no hurry over Karnataka govt

In view of India’s `Neighbourhood First’ policy, the Railways is also doing international projects funded by Ministry of External Affairs.

Rail projects to link N-E capitals put on fast track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Stop lynchings in name of Jai Shri Ram: Celebrities to PM

Former union minister Sushma Swaraj during a programme titled Peoples Tribunal on Political Violence in Bengal organised by Call of Justice Group in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Surprised at political killings under Mamata rule: Sushma Swaraj

MOST POPULAR

1

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

2

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

3

Indian-origin puts toy grenade in Singapore to see reaction, fined

4

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

5

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham