Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress dissolves UP district committees

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST

The party has also appointed a three-member disciplinary committee to look into cases of indiscipline by party cadre during the Lok Sabha polls.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday dissolved all district committees of the party in Uttar Pradesh. The move comes after AICC general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindhia visited Lucknow to take stock of the situation after the Lok Sabha debacle.

A two-member committee has also been formed to oversee preparations and management for each seat where the bypolls are scheduled to take place.

Ajay Kumar Lallu, leader of Congress Legislative Party, has been charged with making organisational changes in Uttar Pradesh East. Meanwhile, the organisational changes in Uttar Pradesh West will be decided by the general secretary in-charge later when he or she is selected.

The party has also appointed a three-member disciplinary committee to look into cases of indiscipline by party cadre during the Lok Sabha polls. Interestingly, Ms Vadra had warned party workers in Rae Bareli after the Lok Sabha election results that the party will take action against errant workers.

The move also undermines the position of state unit chief Raj Babbar though he had earlier offered to resign from the post.

The party is still in the process of formalising a successor for Mr Babbar. Several leaders are in contention for the post.

Insiders claim that Ajay Kumar Lallu will now work closely with UP general secretary east Priyanka Gandhi. Mr Lallu is one of the five MLAs of the Congress and represents Kushinagar Assembly constituency. The party clocked its worst performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh by just winning one seat of Rae Bareli, represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost from the family bastion of Amethi.

Bypolls are due for 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh after the respective MLAs were elected to Parliament.

Earlier, the Congress also dissolved the Karn-ataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, jyotiraditya scindia

Latest From India

Odisha government had then announced ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased students and free medical treatment for the injured ones including Sheetal.

Odisha girl pleads for euthanasia

The case was filed against the ministers under section 323(causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: AP)

Court calls for probe against ministers

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC ‘concerned’ over AES deaths, seeks govt report

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to interfere with ordinance

MOST POPULAR

1

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

3

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

4

Why every woman must solo travel

5

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham