Trump row: Furious Opposition targets PM

New Delhi: The Opposition, led by the Congress, on Tuesday joined hands to demand a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump’s stunning claim that the Indian leader had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir issue.

“If US President Donald Trump’s claim that the Indian Prime Minister had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue is true, Mr Modi had betrayed the interests of the country,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, the ministry of external affairs issued a strong denial, saying it has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

Opposition parties were, however, not satisfied and wanted Mr Modi to come to both the Houses and clarify. Mr Gandhi also asserted that a “weak” foreign ministry denial wo-uldn’t do and the Prime Minister must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and the US president.

Various opposition leaders addressed the media on the issue.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said US President Donald Trump’s “disclosure” on third party mediation on Kashmir is a “huge policy shift” and India and Pakistan must seize the opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.

“Despite GOI refuting idea of third party mediation on J&K, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though USA doesn't hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue,” she tweeted.

Welcoming Mr Trump’s offer for Kashmir mediation, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “It is a matter of happiness that when PM Modi talked to Trump he had told him that Kashmir issue is complex and if there can be some help it would be good. I congratulate Modiji, he too wants to use everything to solve this issue that is creating tensions between India and Pakistan.”

While the Trinamul Congress on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Modi clarify personally the US President’s remarks on Kashmir mediation, even as the government asserted India made no request for US intervention on the issue.

Echoing the demand of the Opposition, DMK's T.R. Baalu said Mr Modi should personally make a statement since the issue involved him.