Dalit leader, 96 others arrested after protest over demolition of temple in Delhi

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 10:53 am IST

According to the police, the protesters set fire to two motorcycles, and vandalised cars and a police vehicle.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly and will be produced before a court on Thursday, a police official said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly and will be produced before a court on Thursday, a police official said.

The Dalit leader and around 96 others were detained on Wednesday night from Tughlaqabad area after protest by Dalits against the demolition of a Ravidas temple turned violent, prompting police to resort to "mild lathicharge" and use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"An FIR has been registered on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty among others. Chandrashekhar has been arrested. Ninety six other protesters are also in police custody. Probe is on," the official said.

The protesters turned violent when police did not allow them to proceed to the site of the temple demolished by the Delhi Development Authority on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

According to the police, the protesters set fire to two motorcycles, and vandalised cars and a police vehicle. A few policemen were injured in the incident.

The protesters have been demanding that the government hand over the plot of land in Tughlaqabad to the community and rebuild the temple.

