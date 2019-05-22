Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 PM IST

India, Politics

Govt clears names of 4 judges for elevation to Supreme Court: Sources

PTI
Published : May 22, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2019, 4:11 pm IST

As of now, the apex court is functioning with 27 judges.

The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The government has cleared the names of four judges for their elevation to the Supreme Court, sources said on Wednesday.

Once the appointments formally come through, the top court will have its full sanctioned strength of 31 judges (including the chief justice). As of now, the apex court has been functioning with 27 judges.

The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The names of justices Bose and Bopanna were earlier returned by the government to the SC collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons.

But in its resolution passed earlier this month, the collegium had reiterated its recommendation to elevate justices Bose and Bopanna to the apex court, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

The collegium had also recommended the names of justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court. The five-member Collegium is headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Sources aware of the development said the notification is expected either this evening or on Thursday morning once the President signs their warrant of appointment. Justice Bose, whose parent high court is Calcutta, is the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and is at number 12 in all-India seniority of judges.

Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, is the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and stands at number 36. Justice Gavai is a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

 

Tags: supreme court, judges, elevaation of 4 judges
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

BJP President Amir Shah (Photo: Twitter)

'Opposition is frustrated, blaming EVMs is disrespecting mandate,' says Amit Shah

Modi, the main campaigner for the BJP, was supported by party chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Election 2019: Modi addressed 142 rallies, Rahul 145 plus eight pressers

‘When you win, EVMs are alright. But when you lose, allegations about EVM manipulation arise,’ LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan said. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition sore losers, desperation over VVPAT issue indication of defeat: Paswan

MOST POPULAR

1

Virat Kohli to go into World Cup 2019 as world's number 1 batsman

2

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

3

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

4

Iker Casillas' wife reveals this weeks after he suffered a heart attack

5

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham