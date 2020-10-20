Political intrigue in Bihar as Tejaswi Yadav tries to woo Chirag Paswan

On Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed sympathy for Chirag Paswan

Patna: The RJD, which is keen to expand its voter base in Bihar, is now trying to woo Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan ahead of the Assembly polls due to begin from October 28. This is worrying both the BJP and chief minister Nitish Kumar, for if the RJD and LJP join forces it would make things much worse for his JD(U).

On Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed sympathy for Chirag Paswan, who recently pulled out of the NDA in Bihar due to differences with Mr Kumar, though he remains a BJP ally at the national level.

“Nitish Kumar’s attitude towards Chirag Paswan was not right. He was unfair to him. Chirag Paswan needs his father more than anything right now, but sadly he is not among us anymore”, Tejashwi Yadav said.

The NDA in Bihar is calling the LJP a “vote katwa” party for fielding candidates against the JD(U) and others. Chirag Paswan, who recently lost his father Ram Vilas Paswan, is upset at being ignored by Mr Kumar. He told reporters earlier this week that when his father’s body was flown to Patna, the CM had cold-shouldered him at the airport. “Even when I went and touched his feet he didn’t respond”, the LJP chief said.

Chirag Paswan recently created a stir in Bihar politics by giving tickets to several sitting BJP MLAs after their seats went to the JD(U).