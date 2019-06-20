Thursday, Jun 20, 2019 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

Congress dissolves Karnataka unit

New Delhi: Amid growing rumblings in the Karnataka Congress, the grand-old party dissolved its unit in the southern state on Wednesday, while retaining its president and working president.

Rumblings within the Karnataka Congress have grown ever since the Lok Sabha poll debacle in the state. There have also been problems of coordination in the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the southern state.

Voices of dissent have been growing in the Karnataka Congress for some time now due to differences over the functioning of the coalition government in the state.

Reacting to the news Karnataka Congress president Mr Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The AICC president has dissolved the present Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The intention is to reorganise the party at the state, district and block levels, which is important.”

He further added, “We will look for giving an opportunity to new leadership in the party. Those loyal to the party and honest workers will be identified and given an opportunity in the organization. We have also started working towards appointing members to various boards and corporations and it will be finalised in a month.” In its worst ever performance in Karnataka, the Congress had managed to win only one of the 21 seats. The tiff within the Congress came out in the open when one of its leaders Roshan Baig hit out at the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, K.C. Venugopal.

