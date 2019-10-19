Saturday, Oct 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

Misfortune that we had to see holy place through binoculars: PM Modi in Haryana

'This opportunity has come 7 decades after independence, 70 years went by,' said PM Modi.

Addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Ellanabad on Saturday assured the voters about the completion of Katarpur corridor. (Photo: twitter/ ANI)
Sirsa: Addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Ellanabad on Saturday assured the voters about the completion of Katarpur corridor.

"This opportunity has come 7 decades after independence, 70 years went by. What can be a bigger misfortune than this that we had to see a holy place from afar, through a pair of binoculars?" asked PM Modi here.

Slamming the Oppositions for not taking efforts to eliminate distance, PM Modi said, "Were people responsible to mark line of partition in 1947, didn't think that devotees shouldn't be kept away from Guru by 4 km? Should Congress govt not have made effort to eliminate this distance? Congress and parties affiliated to its culture never respected Indians' culture."

Location: India, Haryana, Sirsa

