Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra joins Bharatiya Janata Party

The Delhi High Court on August 9 adjourned till September 4 the hearing on Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Delhi: Former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government and disqualified MLA Kapil Mishra alongwith AAP women's wing chief Richa Pandey joined the BJP here on Saturday.

The duo was welcomed by BJP national vice president Shyam Jaju and Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari at the party's office on Pant Marg. "I welcome Kapil Mishra and Richa Pandey into BJP and hope they will serve Delhi by following the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philosophy of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Tiwari said.

The disqualification of Mishra takes effect retrospectively from January 27, 2019. The Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency seat has fallen vacant now.

The Delhi High Court on August 9 adjourned till September 4 the hearing on Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly. Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed Mishra to file an affidavit within two weeks on the Delhi Assembly Speaker's version.