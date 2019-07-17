Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

India, Politics

Congress-BJP ‘dogfight’ intensifies In Madhya Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 8:22 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 8:22 am IST

Last week, BJP took a dig at the Kamal Nath government for even not sparing dogs to run its “transfer” industry.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath
Bhopal: Ruling Congress here on Tuesday flaunted official orders transferring police dogs and their handlers issued during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to counter criticism by Opposition BJP of last week’s mass shifting of police canines in Madhya Pradesh.

Releasing the two notifications issued in a span of five days by 23rd Battalion of Police Dog Squad of MP police, in March, 2018, the Congress lamented that the BJP had taken the Kamal Nath government to task for transferring 46 police dogs last week.

“But, the previous BJP had transferred as many 25 police dogs in a span of five days in March, 2108, the transfer orders issued by the 23rd Battalion Police Dogo in March, 2108 showed.

This has clearly established that BJP was mai-ntaining double standa-rds on all issues”, a Con-gress spokesman said.

“We will send the old transfer orders to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make him realize the double standard his party was maintaining on the issue and urge him not to do politics on it”, he added.

“Congress has made transfer and posting of state government empl-oyees as a business. There is no end to transfer season of MP government ever since Congr-ess came to power seven months ago in the state. Now, even police dogs were transferred,” a BJP spokesman had said while reacting to the transfer of police dogs and their handlers effected by 23rd Battalion Police Dog squad.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, dog squad, kamal nath

