Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

  India   Politics  15 Dec 2021  BJP wins four of six MLC seats in Maharashtra
India, Politics

BJP wins four of six MLC seats in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Dec 15, 2021, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 7:09 am IST

Elections were held for Nagpur and Akola seats, won comfortably by the BJP. The result is seen as a jolt for the ruling MVA alliance

The Nagpur result was also a huge embarrassment for the Congress for the fiasco over changing its candidate at the last moment. — Representational image/PTI
 The Nagpur result was also a huge embarrassment for the Congress for the fiasco over changing its candidate at the last moment. — Representational image/PTI

Mumbai: In a big setback to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, the BJP has made a big headway in the Legislative Council elections by winning four of the six seats. The saffron party caused an upset by winning the Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat, which was with the Shiv Sena for the past 18 years. The elections were fought by the Shiv Sena and Congress with each other’s as well as the NCP’s support.

Out of six seats, the results of four seats were decided earlier without voting. Elections were held for the Nagpur and Akola seats, which were won comfortably by the BJP. The result is seen as a jolt for the ruling MVA alliance, which lost these seats despite being in power.

 

The Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat’s result was a shock for the Shiv Sena as its three-time MLC Gopikishan Bajoria was defeated by the BJP’s Vasant Khandelwal by a margin of 109 votes. Of the total 808 votes, Mr Khandelwal bagged 443 votes while Mr Bajoria secured 334.

The Nagpur result was also a huge embarrassment for the Congress for the fiasco over changing its candidate at the last moment. In the end, the BJP’s Chandreshekhar Bawankule secured 362 votes, winning the seat comfortably.

Tags: bjp wins 4 of 6 mlc seats maharashtra, maha vikas aghadi, nagpur result fiasco for congress, akola-buldhana-washim seat
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other dignitaries, poses for photographs near the statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay after paying him obeisance, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (PTI)

11 BJP CMs and 3 deputy CMs to offer prayers at Ayodhya temple today

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII). (Twitter)

SII to launch vax for kids in 6 mnths

Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh hands over the Defence Research & Development Organisation developed products to Armed Forces and other security agencies, at an event in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 14, 2021. (PTI)

Rajnath: India must develop Hypersonic Cruise Missiles

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (R) joins other parliament members from opposition parties in a march to protest against the suspension of 12 parliament members at the Parliament House in New Delhi on December 14, 2021. (Photo:AFP)

Oppn leaders take out march demanding revocation of suspension of 12 RS members

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham