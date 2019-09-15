Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

India, Politics

Loyalty: Sonia Gandhi sets new criteria for Congress reshuffle

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 15, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2019, 10:06 am IST

Loyalty clinched the top spot in Sonia's criteria list as in the recent past outsiders superseded the loyalists in the organisation.

On August 10, Sonia Gandhi was back at the helm of the party months after Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: Representational)
 On August 10, Sonia Gandhi was back at the helm of the party months after Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: As the Congress plans to make major structural changes in the party, chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to make loyalty the main criteria while making the new appointments.

Loyalty clinched the top spot in Sonia's criteria list as in the recent past outsiders superseded the loyalists in the organisational reshuffles or electoral nominations, Hindustan Times reported.

The grand old party also witnessed an infight over the abrogation of Article 370 as a section of its senior leadership supported the Union government while few leaders condemned the move.

On August 10, Sonia Gandhi was back at the helm of the party months after Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

The dissenting voices were also coming from within the state party workers of Haryana and Maharashtra, where major reshuffle was done to allay the volatile resigning and hiring.

Assebmly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are due in October-November.

In Haryana, party named Kumari Selja as the state unit chief, replacing Ashok Tanwar.

The decision came after former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda threatened to quit the party and form his own if Tanwar remains the state president.

To strike a balance, the central leadership named Hooda as the new legislature party leader ahead of the assembly elections.

Similarly, in Maharashtra, after the major debacle in Lok Sabha, Milind Deora, who had resigned as the Mumbai Congress chief after the national elections, was replaced by party veteran Eknath Gaikwad. On Friday night, Milind Deora was removed as the vice-chairman of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), Hindustan Times reported.

Saman Soz, son of ex-Union minister and former Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Saifuddin Soz, replaced him.

According to sources, he is likely to handle an important role at the national level in the next party reshuffle.

Leaders had been leaving the Congress across states.

Actor-turned-politician politician Urmila Matondkar and former minister Kripashankar Singh were the latest to quit in the poll-bound Maharashtra.

Two other senior leaders of Congress and former Maharashtra ministers Harshavardhan Patil and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil have also joined the BJP.

On Thursday, party chief Sonia Gandhi took a dig at these outgoing leaders and said they had have revealed "their opportunistic character".

The party has also been hit with resignations in Goa, Karnataka and Assam.

Congress MLAs and those of Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka created a political crisis which led to the fall of the coalition government in July this year.

Party's chief whip in Rajya Sabha Bhubaneshwar Kalita, had also joined the BJP after differing with party's stance government decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir including repeal of Article 370.

Former AICC secretary Tom Vadakkan had left the party ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

After the party faced its second successive Lok Sabha defeat earlier this year, Sonia Gandhi has been taking few decisions to lift the morale of the party cadre.

Tags: haryana assembly elections, sonia gandhi, maharashtra assembly elections, lok sabha election 2019
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A forest range officer (FRO) of Pirakata Range under Midnapur division has created a beautiful garden using waste plastic bottles and rubber tyres. (Photo: ANI)

Forest officer creates garden using plastic bottles, rubber tyres in Bengal

Taking an aim at the Central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said there was a state of

Mamata Banerjee slams Modi govt, claims country facing super emergency

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday protested against the alleged reinstatement of suspended Professor S K Chaube, who has been accused of molesting a girl student. (Photo: ANI)

BHU students protest against reinstatement of professor accused of molesting girl

A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on board a local train in Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai woman gives birth baby inside board local train

MOST POPULAR

1

Nach Baliye 9: Is Raveena Tandon miffed with Maniesh Paul? Read

2

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

3

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

4

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

5

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham