Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, Politics

I don’t need plane, just let me & other leaders visit J&K: Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 1:35 am IST

The Congress also asked the government to immediately begin a political dialogue and take all Opposition parties into confidence.

Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took up Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik’s bait of sending a helipcopter for him to visit the state, but said he didn’t need an aircraft, just the freedom for him along with other Opposition leaders to be allowed to travel unimpeded across the state. The Congress also asked the government to immediately begin a political dialogue and take all Opposition parties into confidence on what was happening in the state.

Mr Malik had on Monday invited Mr Gandhi to visit J&K, saying he would send an aircraft for him, after the Congress leader said: “People were dying in the state and the situation is not normal, as the government claims.”

The Wayanad MP, now on a visit to his constituency, was quick to respond Tuesday, tweeting: “Dear Governor Malik: A delegation of Opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there.”

In New Delhi, Congress spokesman Anand Sharma said: “The reaction by the governor only to Rahul Gandhi is not enough. Mr Gandhi does not need his hospitality. All Opposition parties should be asked  to go to Kashmir.”

“We demand that the government take the first step and start an immediate political dialogue in which all the

Opposition parties should be taken into confidence,” he said, adding for this it was also important that leaders and former chief ministers now in detention are released.

Mr Sharma said that it was high-time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah call an all-party meeting and take all the Opposition leaders into confidence.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on a visit to Sonebhadra in UP where 10 dalits were gunned down recently, said the abrogation of Article 370 had been done in an unconstitutional manner. “The way in which it was done is totally unconstitutional and against the principles of democracy,” she told the media.

The other Opposition parties were not too enthused. Said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury: “If the governor is sending a plane for Rahul Gandhi now, why did he stop us entering Srinagar when we went there?”

Tags: rahul gandhi, satya pal malik

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC rejects plea to re-verify, reopen Assam NRC data

Sushma Swaraj (Photo:AFP)

Sushma transformed MEA, says PM Modi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

CBI not up to standards of judicial scrutiny: CJI

The red alert has been sounded in Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki on Tuesday and in northern districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode on Wednesday, IMD sources said adding over 20 cms of rains are expected in these districts. (Photo: PTI)

Red alert in 3 Kerala districts, flood toll 88

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

2

Latest iPhone 11 Pro renders will blow your mind

3

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

5

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham