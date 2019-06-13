Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

India, Politics

Amit Shah to meet BJP national office bearers, party state-heads today

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 10:52 am IST

The Committee was constituted on Tuesday, the party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will on Thursday preside over a meeting of party's national office bearers and state presidents in New Delhi.

The meeting which will take place at BJP's national headquarter in New Delhi will also be attended by state in-charges and other senior states functionaries.

This happens to be the first meeting of all state chiefs with BJP president after a euphoric win in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, BJP had reconstituted its Parliamentary Party Executive Committee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha. Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed as the Leader of the Party in Rajya Sabha with Piyush Goyal as his deputy, according to a statement released by the party.

The Committee was constituted on Tuesday, the party said.

Prahlad Joshi has been appointed the government's Chief Whip while Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan will be the Deputy Chief Whip of the government in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha and Narayan Lal Panchariya has been appointed the party's Chief Whip in Upper House of Parliament.

Gopal Shetty will be the new Treasurer.

The other leaders who have been appointed as the whips in Lok Sabha are - Pratima Bhaumik, Sunil Singh, Parvesh Verma, Kirit Bhai Solanki, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Sudhir Gupta, Santosh Pandey, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Suresh Pujari, Kanalmal Katara, Ajay Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Pankaj Chaudhary, Khagen Murmu, Ranjanaben Bhatt, Shobha Karandlaje, Locket Chatterjee.

Amar Sanker Sable, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Shwait Malik, Chunnibhai Patel, Ajay Pratap Singh, and Ashok Bajpai have been appointed as whips in Rajya Sabha.

According to the statement released by the BJP -- Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Arjun Munda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Jual Oram are the special invitees for Lok Sabha.

For Rajya Sabha, the special invitees include - JP Nadda, Om Prakash Mathur, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prakash Javadekar.

Tags: amit shah, narendra modi, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on her maiden visit to Raebareli after the Lok Sabha victory, attacked the BJP, saying that all type of tactics were adopted to win the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

Won with help of Sonia Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi upset on Cong leaders in Raebareli

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old girlfriend to death suspecting that she was cheating on him, police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

25-year-old Pune IT firm staff murders girlfriend, suspecting she was cheating: Cops

Of the four GRP officers, Kumar and Constable Sanjay Pawar were suspended on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

4 railway policemen booked for thrashing journalist in UP

MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, flanked by other Congress MLAs who joined TRS, said they joined the ruling party as per provisions of the Constitution. (Photo: Facebook/ Gandra Venkataramana Reddy)

‘We are not sheep or buffaloes to be purchased,’ T’gana MLA dismisses rumours

MOST POPULAR

1

Flying taxis in Mumbai and Delhi could become a reality sooner than you can imagine

2

'Will send another': Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak

3

'My kids loved him': US woman seeks mercy for ex-husband who killed their 5 children

4

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham