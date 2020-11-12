Thursday, Nov 12, 2020 | Last Update : 02:27 PM IST

  India   Politics  12 Nov 2020  Chirag Paswan says LJP broke away from NDA to weaken JD(U) and strengthen BJP
India, Politics

Chirag Paswan says LJP broke away from NDA to weaken JD(U) and strengthen BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 12, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2020, 12:29 pm IST

Assessment shows that it was Mr Paswan’s aggressive campaign against Nitish Kumar which harmed the JD(U)

LJP chief Chirag Paswan (PTI)
 LJP chief Chirag Paswan (PTI)

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that his party had broken away from the NDA and fought the elections in Bihar to strengthen the BJP and damage the JD(U).

While talking about his party’s defeat in the Assembly elections — the LJP has won just one seat -- he said that his party’s vote share increased and that the party would do well in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Assessment shows that it was Mr Paswan’s aggressive campaign against Nitish Kumar which harmed the JD(U) which was in direct contest with the LJP on most of the seats. This reduced its tally and the party slipped to number three position after the BJP and RJD in the state.

“I think my party has been strengthened and it would be easier for us to perform well in future elections. Our party’s goal was to strengthen the BJP which we have achieved,” Mr Paswan said during a press conference at his party’s office in Patna.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for NDA’s victory and said that people have expressed their faith in him for the development of Bihar.

Mr Paswan, who had left the NDA ahead of Assembly elections citing ideological differences with chief minister Nitish Kumar, said that “the grand victory for NDA shows that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is important that the BJP gets stronger for the development of the state”.

Mr Paswan says that the Bihar election has also changed the perception of the LJP — that it can only contest in alliance with other parties. He also said that his party will continue to support Mr Modi at the Centre, but can never support Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi in Bihar.

“Around 25 lakh voters trusted ‘Bihar First, Bihari First' and we are happy that despite contesting alone our party's vote share increased by 6 per cent. Earlier people used to call us a ‘Pichlaggu party’ but this election has changed that image,” Mr Paswan said. 

 

Tags: bihar election 2020, bihar politics, chirag paswan, lok janshakti party (ljp), bjp-jdu coalition
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

PM Modi addressing his party's worker in New Delhi. (PTI)

PM Modi on Bihar results: Sabka saath, sabka vikaas is the secret behind NDA win

Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. (AP)

India, China on verge of agreement to resolve six-month-long border standoff

Polling offcials (R) provide gloves as voters queue up to cast their ballots during the last phase of Bihar state assembly elections at a polling station in Thakurganj on November 7, 2020. (AFP)

Over 7 lakh Bihar voters opted for NOTA: Election Commission

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham