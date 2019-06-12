Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:02 AM IST

Governors of 6 states meet Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 1:55 am IST

Official described the meetings as courtesy calls on new home minister.

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala presents a shawl to Union home minister Amit Shah during a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Governors of six states, including Rajasthan, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed various issues concerning their respective states. Apart from Rajasthan’s Kalyan Singh, Gujarat’s Om Prakash Kohli, Karnataka’s Vajubhai Vala and Uttarakhand’s Baby Rani Maurya also met the home minister.

Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat and his Manipur counterpart Najma Heptulla too called on Mr Shah.

The governors met Mr Shah separately and a home ministry official described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new home minister, who assumed charge on June 1.

Mr Shah and the governers discussed issues concerning their respective states, the official said.

It may be recalled that immediately after taking charge on June 1, the Union home minister had said country’s “security and welfare of the people are the key priorities of the Modi government”.

Mr Shah had also said he would try his best to implement all these priorities. “Country’s security and people’s welfare are the Modi government’s priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfil all these priorities,” he had tweeted after assuming the charge.

Mr Shah had also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the responsibility of the sensitive ministry.

A home ministry official said Mr Shah is expected to prioritise the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking the threat of illegal immigration.

Prior to this, the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, and the Uttarakhand chief minister had already met home minister.

Mr Malik, Kerala governor P. Sathasivam and Maharashtra governor C. Vidyasagar Rao had also met Mr Shah separately.

Official sources had described the meetings as courtesy calls.

