Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

India, Politics

'Roots of terrorism are flourishing in our neighbourhood': PM Modi in Mathura

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 2:16 pm IST

'We need to make efforts to rid our homes, offices, and workplaces of single-use plastic by 2nd October, 2019,' PM said.

'Today terrorism has become an ideology, which is not bound by national boundaries,' PM Modi said in Mathura. (Photo: ANI)
 'Today terrorism has become an ideology, which is not bound by national boundaries,' PM Modi said in Mathura. (Photo: ANI)

Mathura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Programme 2019, National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), and National Artificial Insemination Programme. He also launched 16 projects of the Uttar Pradesh government related to livestock, tourism and road construction.

Addressing the issue of single-use plastics in India, PM Modi said, "We need to make efforts to rid our homes, offices, and workplaces of single-use plastic by 2nd October, 2019. I appeal to self help groups, civil society, individuals and others to join this mission."

Talking about the date's significance, when in 2001, the United States witnessed the tragic terrorist attack he said, "A century ago, Swami Vivekananda gave his historic speech at Chicago about world peace on 11th September. Unfortunately, the same day also witnessed 9/11 terrorist attack in US that shook the world."

PM Modi also said, "Iss desh ka durbhagya hai ki kuchh logo ke kaan par agar 'om' aur 'gaaye' shabd padhta hai to unke baal khade ho jate hain, unko lagta hai desh 16th shatabdi mein chala gaya, aisa gyaan, desh barbaad karne walo ne desh barbaad karne mein kuchh nahi chhoda hai." ("It is unfortunate for this nation that when some people heard the words 'om' and 'gaaye', they immediately become concerned and think that the country is heading back to the 16th century. Ideas like this are brought about by people who want to destroy the country, and they have left no stone unturned to do it.")

PM continued speaking on terrorism and said, today terrorism has become an ideology, which is not bound by national boundaries. This is a global problem. This has become a global threat whose deep roots are flourishing in our neighbourhood.

Talking about CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts to control diseses, PM said, "Yogi Adityanath fought all his life against Encephalitis and brought it to the attention of Parliament and country. However, few vested interest groups blamed his govt for deaths of children due to it but Yogi ji's spirit was not and he continued his work."

Tags: pm modi, terrorism, single use plastic, 9/11 attacks, swami vivekananda
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

Latest From India

On September 5, another special court granted Chidambaram and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases lodged by CBI and ED. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media: Ex-FM Chidambaram applies for bail plea in Delhi High Court

Principal Secretary to PMO P K Mishra,(Photo: PIB/Twitter)

PMO appoints P K Mishra as its Principal Secretary

The next day, she found herself in a brothel in Kamathipura, from where she managed to flee. (Photo: Representational)

Employer intoxicates, rapes woman then dumps her in Mumbai brothel, arrested

At the event, Modi also exchanged pleasantries with a couple of women rag pickers.

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

MOST POPULAR

1

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

2

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

3

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

4

Tiny tidbits that make Apple iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone

5

Disney gifts kid VIP trip after he donates saved money for hurricane relief

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham