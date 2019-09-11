Ex-FM Chidambaram tweets from jail, says he is ‘amazed’ while interacting with the poor

Chidambaram, was sent to Tihar Jail on September 5 by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody in the INX Media case ended.

New Delhi: Even though former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram is in Tihar jail under judicial custody, he has been active on social media sites like Twitter. The veteran Congress leader, who referred to "officers who processed and recommended" the CBI and Enforcement Directorate case against him in a tweet on Monday, said he was "deeply concerned about the economy" in a message posted on his official account this morning, reported NDTV.

I am deeply concerned about the economy.



The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 11 September 2019

The former minister also thanked his followers for their support and said he was "amazed by the capacity of the poor to distinguish between justice and injustice".

Chidambaram, was sent to Tihar Jail on September 5 by a Delhi court after his 14-day CBI custody in the INX Media case ended. He moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking bail in the matter.

His comments were on the same lines as those made by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who blamed "all-round mismanagement" by central government for the condition of the economy.

Growth in the country's gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 5 per cent in the first quarter of current financial year (2019-20), compared with 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, and 8.0 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

He is being investigated by the CBI and ED over allegations that in 2007, as Finance Minister, he allowed a huge infusion of foreign funds into INX Media at the instance of his son Karti, who allegedly received kickbacks for playing his part.

The Chidambarams were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.