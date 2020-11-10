Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

  India   Politics  10 Nov 2020  Bihar polls 2020: With only 16% votes counted so far, no clear winner yet
India, Politics

Bihar polls 2020: With only 16% votes counted so far, no clear winner yet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 10, 2020, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2020, 1:04 pm IST

The NDA is leading in 126 seats while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 106 seats as per trends

Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Election officials count votes at a centre on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The ruling NDA has gone past the opposition Grand Alliance in early trends for 243 seats of the Bihar Assembly. However, only 16 per cent of the votes have been counting so far and it is too early to call the election in favour of the ruling alliance.

At 12.45 pm, the NDA is leading in 126 seats while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 106 seats.

 

The RJD is ahead in about 66 seats, the Congress in 21, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in 14, the CPI in three and the CPI(M) in two seat.

As per the early trends, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is leading Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) in Hasanpur seat. His brother, RJD leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, leads in Raghopur seat.

However, RJD seems to be on a wait-and-watch mode, with the Yadavs not to be seen outside the party office this afternoon, reports NDTV.

Ace shooter and BJP nominee Shreyasi Singh was leading over her rivals in Jamui.

HAM president and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi trailing behind Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD in Imamganj seat.

 

State minister and BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav, however, is trailing Pravin Singh of the Congress in Patna Sahib seat.

The LJP is leading in five seats, the AIMIM in three seat each and the BSP is leading in one seat.

However, the fight is close in many seats, with at least 30 seats having a vote difference of less than 500. In 76 seats, the fate of candidates could be decided by a margin of less than 1,000 votes, as per latest trends.

Tags: bihar election 2020, bihar polls, bjp-jdu coalition
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

