Cong leaders back Jyotiraditya Scindia for his stand on Centre's J&K move

Published : Aug 10, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Tarun Bhanot, who is considered close to Kamal Nath, Narayan Tripathi, Hardeep Singh Dang were among the leaders who backed Centre's move.

After the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday in his tweet had backed Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 move, he, however, has received a large support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: After the Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday in his tweet had backed Centre’s abrogation of Article 370 move, he, however, has received a large support from many party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot, who is considered close to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Mandsaur MLA Hardeep Singh Dang were among the leaders who have backed the Centre's move. "Whenever it's about the nation, we should all rise above politics. Politicising certain issues is wrong," Bhanot said.

Silawat also backed Scindia's statements over the issue. "Scindia is a senior and experienced leader, so he has made the statements only after serious thought," he said.

Narayan Tripathi, one of the two rebel MLAs of opposition BJP in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, surprisingly, has also supported the decision on Jammu and Kashmir. The Health Minister Tulsi Silawat has also supported Scindia's Tuesday tweet.

"Such difficult decisions can be taken in national interest only by a man like Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah's historic decision has made the country proud of him," Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Maihar seat of the Satna district, tweeted in Hindi.

Scindia, a former MP from Madhya Pradesh's Guna, had tweeted: "I support the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country's interest and I support this."

His tweet was contrary to the Congress's stance on the issue. The party had put up a vociferous opposition to the centre over the issue in parliament, saying due process was not followed and stakeholders were not consulted before taking the decision.

