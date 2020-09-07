Monday, Sep 07, 2020 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
  India   Politics  07 Sep 2020  'Justice for Sushant' is BJP's slogan for Bihar poll campaign
India, Politics

'Justice for Sushant' is BJP's slogan for Bihar poll campaign

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 7, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2020, 12:21 pm IST

Opposition parties accuse BJP of using tragedy to woo voters

The poster featuring Sushant doing the rounds on social media. (Pic courtesy: Twitter)
  The poster featuring Sushant doing the rounds on social media. (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

BJP poster campaign seeking justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has created a flutter in a poll-bound Bihar.

Opposition parties are of the view that posters and pamphlets have been released to influence voters ahead of assembly elections scheduled in October – November this year.

 

Talking to reporters in Patna RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, “Tejashwi Yadav was the first to demand a CBI probe into the case but never used it for political reasons. It’s tragic to see BJP doing politics over someone’s body”.

Dismissing the Opposition’s allegations BJP leaders in Patna said that the posters were released by the art and culture wing of the party and has nothing to do with politics. According to BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand, “Sushant is the son of the soil who represented Bihar in Bollywood. His untimely death has been a shock to all of us which is visible not only in the Bihar but globally. Bihar BJP has stood by the demand of justice for the late Bollywood actor”.

 

Sources said that posters and pamphlets with the slogan “Justice for Sushant” and “Naa Bhoole hain naa bhooleny dengey” ( we have neither forgotten not let anyone forget) have been distributed all across the state especially among the youths.

The party is also planning to release a video on the life and struggle of Sushant Singh Rajput on the social media soon.

“The art and culture wing of our party is a forum of artists belonging to all streams and have found their way to express solidarity and love for Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only they are paying tribute but have plans to keep the memory of Sushant alive through different activities. There should be no political interpretation to the genuine concern expressed by any forum of Bihar BJP”, Nikhil Anand said.

 

Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Patna was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra June 14. The case was handed over to CBI after a tussle between Maharashtra and Bihar police. The state government had recommended CBI probe into the case after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others for abetment of suicide of his son and fraud.

Tags: sushant singh rajput, bihar elections
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

