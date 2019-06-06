Chandrababu Naidu writes to AP CM over ‘Praja Vedika’

The structure was built by the AP Capital Region Development Authority to be used essentially for official meetings by the chief minister.

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, Wednesday wrote to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting that the ‘Praja Vedika’ here be declared as ‘residence annex’ of the Leader of Opposition.

The structure was built by the AP Capital Region Development Authority to be used essentially for official meetings by the chief minister.

Mr Naidu requested that the Praja Vedika be declared as the residence annex of the leader of opposition “to facilitate me to meet legislators and visitors.