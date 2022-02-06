Sunday, Feb 06, 2022 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

  India   Politics  06 Feb 2022  TMC hit by massive dissent over tickets for final phase of civic polls
India, Politics

TMC hit by massive dissent over tickets for final phase of civic polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI AND PRANMOY BRAHMACHARY
Published : Feb 6, 2022, 8:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2022, 8:20 am IST

There were road blockades, protests and gheraoing in several places after two separate lists were released

Protests by TMC ranks erupted in the evening and have been continuing since then in many districts. (Representational image: PTI)
 Protests by TMC ranks erupted in the evening and have been continuing since then in many districts. (Representational image: PTI)

Kolkata/Berhampore: West Bengal's ruling Trinamul Congress has been hit by massive dissent over ticket distribution across several districts for the third and final phase of civic polls to be held in 108 municipalities on February 27. There were road blockades, protests and gheraoing in several places after two separate lists were released -- one by TMC leaders and another by Prashant Kishor's IPAC -- that had separate names.

On Friday afternoon, senior TMC leaders released a list of around 3,000 candidates who were fielded in 107 municipalities while deferring the name of the party's candidate for Darjeeling municipality. They claimed that the list had the approval of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

 

But the list did not match with the one shared by the party's political consulting firm, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) led by election strategist Prashant Kishor, to the media. Later TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and Mr Kishor had an altercation during a telephonic conversation over the mismatch, sources said.

Protests by TMC ranks erupted in the evening and have been continuing since then in many districts. On Saturday, state transport minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim squarely blamed I-PAC for circulating a different candidates' list illegally.

"There was a huge demand for tickets. Our party leaders prepared the list by working hard. I-PAC was also consulted. Like many I also proposed a list of names to the party for consideration. But these names were uploaded on the party's website and pages illegally. One cannot do it just because they have the passwords. It is a misuse of passwords," he alleged.

 

I-PAC, however, denied its role in candidates' selection, sources revealed. TMC MLA Madan Mitra said, "If a higher secondary candidate becomes sure of passing with first division marks but does not find his name among the successful candidate, he will obviously feel sad. The party leadership is looking into why and how it happened. I sympathise with the hopefuls who did not get tickets. I urge them not to leave our party. Let us see how adjustments can be done. The party leadership did not consult me. I will try to talk to our party supremo."

At his constituency, Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas, the TMC labour wing suspended bus and auto services to protest against ticket distribution. In North Bengal, party leader Anantadeb Adhikari quit as the party's election committee chief of Moynaguri municipality in Jalpaiguri. In East Midnapore, state minister Akhil Giri faced protests of TMC workers outside his residence at Contai.

 

Burdwan East saw TMC workers gheraoing their district president R.N. Chatterjee at a party office. At Rabindranagar in South 24 Parganas, the police lathicharged TMC workers for putting up a road blockade. In Murshidabad, Jangipur municipality chairman Mojaharul Islam's followers demonstrated after he was denied ticket like his counterparts, Nilratan Adhya of Berhampore, Bharat Jhawar of Beldanga and Biplab Chakraborty of Lalbag. Stung by the dissent, the TMC entrusted it's district heads to declare new candidates' list.

Tags: west bengal civic polls
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

A health worker takes a swab sample of a women to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (AP/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Active COVID-19 cases decline to 12,25,011

Mangeshkar passed away at 8:12 am on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure, doctors informed. (Photo: PTI/File)

'My interactions with her will remain unforgettable': PM Modi on Lata Mangeshkar

The commission had in its first draft recommendations proposed six additional Assembly seats for Jammu region and one for the Kashmir Valley (ANI file image)

J&K: Delimitation panel shares second report with MPs

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. (Photo: Facebook)

India didn’t accept China’s illegal occupation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham