Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

'Why not have 4 capitals for India?' asks Congress' Singhvi after Delhi's poor air quality

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 10:53 am IST

The National Capital Region has been engulfed in a thick blanket of smog since Diwali on October 27.

With Delhi enveloped in thick smog, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday suggested separate capitals for the country and named Amravati and Ranchi in this regard. (Photo: File)
 With Delhi enveloped in thick smog, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday suggested separate capitals for the country and named Amravati and Ranchi in this regard. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With Delhi enveloped in thick smog, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday suggested separate capitals for the country and named Amravati and Ranchi in this regard.

Singhvi was suggesting a solution of having two or four capitals as Delhi's pollution levels are manifold times higher than the normal permissible limits and common people were having problems.

"This entire choking of Delhi makes me see what is happening around the world. Indonesia is shifting it's capital. Australia has Canberra for smooth admin functioning only. Why not have two to four capitals in India?" Singhvi asked on Twitter.

"Separate capitals cos (because) Delhi is already very strained for land & resources. Suggesting Mumbai and Calcutta is no good," he said. "Amravati and Ranchi is a good idea. Parliament and Supreme Court can have alternate sessions. MPs don't need permanent houses, one is enough." 

The National Capital Region has been engulfed in a thick blanket of smog since Diwali on October 27. On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 494, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497.

The air quality dropped marginally on Monday morning due to a slight increase in wind speed, but remained in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

