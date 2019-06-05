JDS leader quits, Karnataka alliance runs into trouble

Vishwanath’s resignation is the first major fallout of the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Bengaluru: Troubles mounted for the ruling combine in Karnataka with JD(S) state president A.H. Vishwanath resigning from his post Tuesday flaying the coalition’s functioning and two senior Congress MLAs slamming the party state leaders for the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

The developments, even as the leadership of the ruling alliance is looking for a cabinet expansion or reshuffle with an aim to save the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led one-year government, signalled that coalition worries may not die down soon.

“I take moral responsibility for the (party’s) defeat,” said Vishwanath, who is also reportedly miffed over being sidelined on key issues by his own party.

Vishwanath hit out at his bete noire and coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah for failing to ensure proper coordination between the Congress and the JD(S).

He also alleged that the committee was dancing to the tunes of Siddaramaiah, who has failed to draw a common minimum programme for the smooth functioning of the government. Vishwanath’s resignation is the first major fallout of the Lok Sabha poll debacle.