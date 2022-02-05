Saturday, Feb 05, 2022 | Last Update : 01:42 AM IST

  India   Politics  05 Feb 2022  Adityanath freed UP from criminals: Amit Shah
India, Politics

Adityanath freed UP from criminals: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Feb 5, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2022, 12:43 am IST

He claimed that out of fear of the Adityanath government, criminals are running to police stations to surrender

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination for upcoming UP Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur, Friday, Feb. 04, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination for upcoming UP Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur, Friday, Feb. 04, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gorakhpur: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday credited Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with freeing the state from criminals, who he said can now only be found in jails or Samajwadi Party's candidate lists for the Assembly polls.

The BJP leader made the remark at an election rally here, after which he accompanied Adityanath to the collectorate, where the chief minister filed his papers for the Assembly polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly segment.

 

The Assembly seat is part of the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, which Adityanath represented in Parliament five times.

Besides top BJP leaders, chiefs of allies Apna Dal and NISHAD Party were present on the occasion.

"I can say with pride that Yogiji has freed UP from mafias. He has established the rule of law in true sense after 25 years in the state," Shah said praising the CM at the rally.

The Union home minister mockingly said now criminals can only be found at three places--jails, out of UP and in the candidate lists of the Samajwadi Party.

He claimed that out of fear of the Adityanath government, criminals are running to police stations to surrender.

 

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP), he said the days of Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar (Ansari) are over and they cannot frighten people any longer.

Shah said earlier Gorakhpur was known for criminals and deaths due to encephalitis disease.

Now, alphabet G in its name stands for Ganga Expressway, O for organic farming, R for road, A for AIIMS, KH for khad' (fertiliser) and karkhana' (factory), PU for Purvanchal Expressway and R for regional medical research centre."

Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in development in UP.

"Modiji started 73 schemes for the poor and women," Shah said.

 

He said 1.73 crore families got gas connections and 82 lakh beneficiaries received houses.

Yogiji provided pulses, oil and salt with a 5-kg free ration every month to every poor, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath praised Shah for the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He praised Shah for his astute election strategy, which resulted in a massive victory for the BJP in General Election of 2014 and 2019.

Tags: amit shah, cm yogi adityanath, gorakhpur, samajwadi party (sp)
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

Latest From India

It is definitely going to be challenging. My priority will be to ensure the implementation of the NEP. The sooner it is implemented, the better it will be for us, Jagadesh Kumar said. — DC Image

JNU V-C is new UGC chief

Health workers cremate bodies of patients who died due to Covid, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh Covid deaths

DMK members said that NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state. (Representational image: RSTV/PTI Photo)

Congress, DMK, TMC stage walkout from Rajya Sabha on NEET issue

Union Health Ministry on Friday postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 (Representational image: ANI)

NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham