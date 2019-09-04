Jyotiraditya Scindia breaks silence over PCC chief issue

Leader says high command’s decision binding.

Bhopal: Veteran leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday broke his silence on the ongoing tussle among factional leaders in Congress here over taking mantle of the party in Madhya Pradesh, saying, “I will abide by the high command’s decision on it”.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline his felicitation by his supporters in his bastion of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Scindia said, “I held discussion with the party high command on the matter (of new PCC president) on Monday. The high command will take the final call on it”.

Mr Scindia’s statement comes in the wake of his reported running feud with former chief minister Digvijay Singh, considered his bête noir, over several issues such as alleged interference by the latter on the functioning of the Kamal Nath government and the move by him to make him or his man the president of MP PCC thus, foiling bid by the former to head the party in the state.

Significantly, Mr Scindia, who is member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest policy making body of the party, slam-med the Kamal Nath government for not being able to curb illegal sand mining in the state.

“It (curbing illegal sand mining) was a key poll promise of Congress that had helped the party to return to power in MP in 2018 Assembly elections. It is unfortunate that our government in the state has not been able to check it”, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Scindia staged a show of strength in Gwalior with his supporters organising a huge rally in the historic city to felicitate him. The Congress workers were seen raising slogans demanding to install Mr Scindia as PCC chief.

“We will not allow ministers in the Kamal Nath government to enter Gwalior if Mr Scindia is not appointed PCC chief”, they declared.

When reporters drew his attention to his supporters’ demand for making him state Congress president, Mr Scindia said, “You better put the question to them”.

State minister for women and child welfare Imarti Devi, who also attended the rally, said Mr Scindia should be made PCC president.