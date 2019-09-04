Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia breaks silence over PCC chief issue

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:11 am IST

Leader says high command’s decision binding.

Jyotiraditya Scindia
 Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Veteran leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday broke his silence on the ongoing tussle among factional leaders in Congress here over taking mantle of the party in Madhya Pradesh, saying, “I will abide by the high command’s decision on it”.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline his felicitation by his supporters in his bastion of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Scindia said, “I held discussion with the party high command on the matter (of new PCC president) on Monday. The high command will take the final call on it”.

Mr Scindia’s statement comes in the wake of his reported running feud with former chief minister Digvijay Singh, considered his bête noir, over several issues such as alleged interference by the latter on the functioning of the Kamal Nath government and the move by him to make him or his man the president of MP PCC thus, foiling bid by the former to head the party in the state.

Significantly, Mr Scindia, who is member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest policy making body of the party, slam-med the Kamal Nath government for not being able to curb illegal sand mining in the state.

“It (curbing illegal sand mining) was a key poll promise of Congress that had helped the party to return to power in MP in 2018 Assembly elections. It is unfortunate that our government in the state has not been able to check it”, he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Scindia staged a show of strength in Gwalior with his supporters organising a huge rally in the historic city to felicitate him. The Congress workers were seen raising slogans demanding to install Mr Scindia as PCC chief.

“We will not allow ministers in the Kamal Nath government to enter Gwalior if Mr Scindia is not appointed PCC chief”, they declared.

When reporters drew his attention to his supporters’ demand for making him state Congress president, Mr Scindia said, “You better put the question to them”.

State minister for women and child welfare Imarti Devi, who also attended the rally, said Mr Scindia should be made PCC president.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, pcc president

Latest From India

The amendments have been introduced by making changes in sections 3 of Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) of 1997, which did not include the “off-duty” pilot category.

Off-duty pilots can sit in cockpit after BA test: DGCA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD(U)-RJD slogan-war ahead of 2020 polls

Tarun Gogoi

Ex-CM Gogoi to file petition in SC against NRC

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: File)

Israel PM cancels visit to India for the second time

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

2

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

3

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

4

Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri man who lost vision

5

Riversong Motive review: Budget Apple Watch rival for the smart consumer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham