Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

India, Politics

Focus on winning 2024 election now, PM Modi tells MPs

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 8:32 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 8:58 pm IST

'Be positive and don't let any negative thoughts hit you,' PM Modi said.

According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies. (Photo: File)
 According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On day two of 'Abhyas Varga', a training programme which is being organised by the BJP for all its parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the lawmakers to focus on winning 2024 elections from now on.

"Be positive and don't let any negative thoughts hit you. Keep striving hard to win all that you've lost. Win over your opponents and focus on winning 2024 election from now on," Modi said.

Urging legislators to contribute towards nation-building, the Prime Minister said: "You should all work for nation-building. Along with focusing on your own health, you should also devote some time to take care of your family."
On day one of the exercise, the Prime Minister gave lessons to the newly-elected BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.

The agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things.

Tags: 2024 lok sabha ekections, pm narendra modi, parliamentarians meet, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

he meeting was also attended Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (NC), Taj Mohiuddin (Congress), Muzaffar Beig (PDP), Sajad Lone and Imran Ansari (Peoples Conference), Shah Faesal (J&K Peoples Movement) and M Y Tarigami (CPI-M). (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir based political parties to fight abrogation of state's special status

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and local police have also been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state after water burst into cities due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rains. (Photo: ANI)

IAF helicopter rescues 58 people from flood-hit Thane

'Treatment of other two injured is still going on in the hospital,' the doctor said. (Photo: ANI)

Three girls die in wall collapse in Gujarat's Bharuch

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where the apprehension of law and order disturbances is more. (Photo: ANI)

Anticipating tension, security beefed up in Kashmir; state on high alert

MOST POPULAR

1

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

2

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

3

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

4

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

5

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham