Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

India, Politics

Resignation new drama of grand old party, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 2:25 am IST

Asked for her reaction, Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the Lok Sabha polls, merely said, “Jai Shri Ram”.

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Terming Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of his resignation as Congress president on Twitter as a “brand new drama of the grand old party,” the BJP on Wednesday chose the occasion to highlight the difference between the two parties.

While Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called the development in the opposition party as a “brand new drama of the grand old party,” his Cabinet colleague and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said unlike the Congress, the organisational structure is already in place in the BJP.

“In the Bharatiya Janata Party, the (organisational) election and membership timetable is ready. Work has also started. We also have a working president. If nothing is happening in the other party, what can I do,” said Mr Javadekar said after a briefing of the Cabinet. “What I can do if nothing else is happening in the other party,” he told the media when asked about Mr Gandhi’s resignation.

He was apparently referring to a long spell of continuing uncertainty in the Congress after Mr Gandhi first offered to resign following his party’s drubbing in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Asked for her reaction, Union minister Smriti Irani, who defeated Mr Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the Lok Sabha polls, merely said, “Jai Shri Ram”.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli described the Congress as a family-run party unlike the BJP which is, he said, runs democratically.  He said in the BJP, any ordinary worker can aspire towards reaching the highest echelons, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s journey from a poor family to occupying the highest elected office of the land is testimony to this fact.  

“The Congress on the other hand is run by the Nehru-Gandhi family. Their party president is almost always from this first family or is someone who is their selected nominee and loyalist. It’s up to them to decide who will be president or resign from this post,” he said.

Another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar when asked to comment on the resignation of Mr Rahul Gandhi, quipped, “We can thank the other party.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, mukhtar abbas naqvi

Latest From India

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Dentist Bill to be amended

Derek O’Brien

Govt, Opposition lock horns in RS over electoral reforms

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj’s poetic recital wins over Lok Sabha

Sudip Bandopadhyay

Cut money duel heats up LS

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham