Tuesday, May 04, 2021 | Last Update : 11:58 AM IST

  India   Politics  04 May 2021  Blame game begins in West Bengal BJP unit
India, Politics

Blame game begins in West Bengal BJP unit

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : May 4, 2021, 9:19 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2021, 11:44 am IST

Asked about women voters, the West Bengal BJP leaders said regardless of what “we claimed, Mamata had done a lot for women in rural areas”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s central leadership have emerged as the main target of the West Bengal BJP leaders. — PTI
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s central leadership have emerged as the main target of the West Bengal BJP leaders. — PTI

New Delhi: As the dust settled, a covert blame game has begun in the West Bengal BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s central leadership have emerged as the main target of the West Bengal BJP leaders. Fingers are now being pointed at the Prime Minister’s style of campaigning.

Nerves appeared to be frayed over the apparent “marginalisation” of the local leaders by the heavyweights from Delhi and north India. It was also claimed that both the central and local leadership failed to attract the state’s intelligentsia and Bengali bhadralok in the urban areas following a “sectarian and low level” style of campaigning.

 

Speaking to this correspondent from Kolkata, a senior BJP leader felt that the first “strategic error” was the failure to bring forth an “effective Bengali leadership” in the state. “Identity crisis” hit the BJP hard as the majority of the rallies, which included that of the Prime Minister and home minister Amit Shah were addressed in Hindi. This helped strengthen Ms Banerjee’s narrative of the “BJP is an outsider”.

The local leaders also questioned the regular visits of the Prime Minister and the camping of the home minister in the state during the elections. “They behaved like a daily passenger. This gave an impression that if the BJP won, the state government would be run by remote control from Delhi.” Some senior state leaders claimed that this particular impression damaged the BJP among the local intelligentsia and that is “why Mamata Banerjee swept Kolkata, Howrah and North and South 24 Parganas”.

 

The Prime Minister’s “Didi O Didi” jibe has also come under severe criticism by local leaders. The Prime Minister has a “stature”, a local leader said, and added: “Stooping to this level to mock a woman leader does not work for a PM’s image. This should not have been done at his level.”

The local leaders also argued that instead of talking about governance and development, the PM and the central leaders harped on corruption and scams during TMC rule. It was further claimed that the party “could not provide a vision for Bengal”. A senior party leader said that the “narrow, sectarian style of campaigning” was rejected by people of West Bengal.

 

The central leadership was also accused of ruining the party’s chances by “overplaying” the religion and Hindutva cards. “The central leaders refused to believe that the chants of Jai Shri Ram does not work in the land of Tagore and Durga,” a party leader said.

They claimed that even on Hindutva and religious issues, Ms Banerjee “stole the thunder”. She not only identified herself as a “Hindu Brahmin girl”, but also spouted out names of Durga’s nine avatars and challenged the home minister to do the same.

It was claimed that “none of the local or central BJP leaders could match Mamata Banerjee’s connectivity with the local people”.

 

A senior Bengal BJP leader argued that the party “failed to read” the Muslim votebank. Adhering to the traditional line, the BJP strategists in West Bengal thought that the Muslim votes would be divided between the TMC and the Left-led Sanjukta Morcha. “This did us in. Nearly 30 per cent of the Muslims voted en bloc in TMC’s favour and the Hindu votes got divided,” a West Bengal BJP leader pointed out. While the TMC voteshare went up from 45 per cent to 50 per cent, the BJP’s voteshare came down from 40 per cent to 38 per cent.

Asked about women voters, the West Bengal BJP leaders said regardless of what “we claimed, Mamata had done a lot of work for women in the rural areas”. The central leaders apparently “refused to buy this argument”.

 

The central leaders were also accused of “curtailing the freedom” of the local leaders and operated in a “dictatorial manner”.

However, it was felt that with over 70 seats, the BJP still has a chance, but needed to take a “hard look” at its crop of local leaders. It was argued that BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh, despite his “fighting spirit”, was “not the face" that could lead the BJP to electoral victory in the state.” A leader said: “We need someone like Bidhan Chandra Roy, a leader of high caliber, respected across the state”.

Finally, it was pointed out that the BJP should now start “identifying candidates” for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and make them start cultivating their constituencies. “Parachuting outsiders and deciding candidates at the last moment don’t work,” they felt.

 

Tags: blame game, west bengal bjp leaders criticise modi shah on poll campaign, west bengal polls, marginalisation of west bengal leaders by bjp heavyweights, didi, modi, bjp is an outsider narrative didi, didi o didi jibe, jai shri ram chants

Latest From India

Their pledge to abide by the November 2003 ceasefire understanding had been welcomed by the United Nations Secretary General, the United States and several other countries whereas it brought smiles on the faces of the border residents who had suffered immensely due to unending military tensions. — PTI

Pak Rangers target BSF patrolling party in J&K's Samba

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said, In the middle of a pandemic, the Government of India should focus on saving lives instead of firing government employees on flimsy grounds in Kashmir. — PTI file photo

J&K: Another official sacked in interest of security

The EC said it was castigated without any evidence by the Madras high court over political rallies during the recent Assembly elections. — PTI file photo

Supreme Court refuses to gag media on High Court observations

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee (L) meets West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, Monday, May 3, 2021. (PTI)

Despite defeat, Didi to take oath as CM on May 5, meets Governor for govt formation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham