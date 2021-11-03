Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 Nov 2021  Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal
India, Politics

Few gains, some losses for BJP; TMC sweeps Bengal

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY & RAJIB CHOWDHURI WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 3, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2021, 7:11 am IST

The Trinamul Congress continued its victory sweep in West Bengal as the party bagged all four seats in the Assembly bypolls

BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)
 BJP candidate from Thowra constituency Sushanta Borgohain (C) with family members flash victory sign after winning in assembly by-elections, in Sivasagar district in Assam, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi/Kolkata: There were a few gains and some losses for the BJP in the 29 Assembly byelections held across 14 states and the three Lok Sabha bypolls held in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

In the three Lok Sabha bypolls, the BJP won Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress took Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and the Shiv Sena bagged the Dadra & Nagar Haveli seat. The Mandi seat was won by Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who beat the BJP’s Brig. Khushal Thakur (Retd).

 

The Trinamul Congress continued its victory sweep in West Bengal as the party bagged all four seats in the Assembly bypolls held at Dinhata, Gosaba, Khardaha and Santipur, where TMC candidates beat their BJP rivals with huge margins. The TMC not only retained its two seats among them, Khardah and Gosaba, but also snatched away two more, Dinhata and Santipur, with huge margins from the BJP, which had earlier won these in the Assembly polls in May. This was also the third time in the last six months that the BJP suffered an electoral whitewash at the hands of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party, that now has over 220 MLAs (including five defectors from the BJP) in the House of 294.

 

“This victory is the people’s victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With the people’s blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

The four Assembly constituencies saw a brazen campaign by the BJP to polarise votes riding on Bengali Hindus’ sentiments in the wake of the communal attacks on the Durga Puja in Bangladesh. Alleging violence by the TMC for his party’s rout, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, however, claimed: “Our candidates were attacked so that they could not campaign. In such an environment, what more can one expect? The way the bypolls were held, that day is not far when the TMC will get 100 per cent votes. The situation in Bengal will be like one-party rule in China.”

 

Out of the two Assembly seats in Karnataka, both Congress and the BJP got one each, while the BJP won in Huzurabad, the single Telangana seat that went to the polls, beating the Telangana Rashtra Samiti by a huge margin. In Andhra Pradesh, the single seat byelection was won by the YSR Congress Party.

The BJP also faced setbacks in the Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, where the Congress bagged all the seats. In Himachal, Jubbal Kotkhia, Fatehpur and Arki were the three seats where the Assembly byelections were held, while in Rajasthan the bypolls were held in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar.

In the three Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won in two while the Congress won in Raigaon. Maharashtra’s Deglur Assembly seat went to the Congress. In Haryana, Abhay Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal defeated the BJP’s Gobind Kanda by 6,739 votes, while the two seats in Bihar were won by the ruling Janata Dal (United).

 

In the Northeast, the BJP made some significant gains. In Assam, the party won three seats while the other two were bagged by its ally, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The three seats in Meghalaya went to the NDP (two) and UDP (one), which was contested by former footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh. The two single seats in Mizoram and Nagaland were won by the Mizo National Front and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party respectively.

Tags: lok sabha bypolls, bharatiya janata party ( bjp)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the World Leaders' Summit 'Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' session at the COP26 Climate Conference. (AFP)

PM Modi offers to world ISRO's 'solar calculator' app, other climate tools

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Amarinder quits Congress, launches Punjab Lok Congress; Slams Gandhi siblings, Sidhu

Vehicles ply on road during rain following Cyclone Gulab in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI/File)

India saw 125 extremely heavy rainfall events this Sept, Oct, highest in 5 years: IMD

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' at COP26 Summit

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham