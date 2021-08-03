Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

  India   Politics  03 Aug 2021  Justice N.V. Ramana offers to mediate water disputes
India, Politics

Justice N.V. Ramana offers to mediate water disputes

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Aug 3, 2021, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2021, 7:55 am IST

Displaying his neutrality between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the CJI adjourned the matter to Wednesday

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)
 Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana on Monday said as he belonged to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he could not hear legal issues involving them, but offered to mediate if both the states agreed.

Heading a bench also comprising Justice Surya Kant, Justice Ramana said, “I am from both states. I am not interested in hearing legal issues but can help if parties agree to mediation.”

 

Displaying his neutrality between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which are embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of the Krishna river water, the CJI adjourned the matter to Wednesday (August 4), giving time to the lawyer appearing for Andhra Pradesh to take instructions if it wanted to resolve the matter through mediation which he (CJI Ramana)
offered to facilitate.

Asking both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to explore if the matter could be settled through  mediation, Ramana said otherwise he would have to send the matter to another bench. “List the matter on Wednesday, the 4th of August, 2021, to enable the senior counsel appearing for the State of Andhra Pradesh to obtain instructions in the matter,” said the brief order passed by the CJI.

 

Citing the recent problems in the northeast and other incidents, senior lawyer Dushyant Dave appearing for Andhra Pradesh sought time to take instruction on the suggestion by Justice Ramana on resolving the matter through mediation.
Andhra Pradesh, in its plea, said despite the bifurcation of the state having taken place in 2014, and the apex council formed, the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which was to be declared under Section 87 thereof the 2014 Act, had not been notified as yet.

Andhra Pradesh said the non-declaration of the jurisdiction of KRMB was “resulting in illegal acts on part of Telangana and its authorities, giving rise to serious constitutional
issues.”

 

The petition by Andhra Pradesh says that it is constrained to move the top court invoking Article 32 of the Constitution in order to protect the fundamental right of its people, including right to life of its citizens involving water for drinking and irrigation. It says that the rights of its people are seriously impaired and infringed due to unconstitutional, illegal and unjust acts on part of Telangana and its authorities.

It further says, “This has caused immense hardship to people of Andhra Pradesh as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in Srisailam dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar project and the Pulichintala project.”

 

Tags: krishna river water
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with leaders of Opposition Parties during a protest march on the issue of Pegasus spyware, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul invites Opposition MPS to discuss Parliament strategy

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed busting yet another module of proscribed Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT). Representational image. (Twitter)

Lashkar module planning bomb blasts in Anantnag busted; four arrested

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asserted that denying anyone a passport or any other government service based on an adverse police report cannot withstand legal scrutiny. Representational Image. (Twitter)

J&K parties are angry at ‘no passport, no government job’ to stone-pelters diktat

Assam also decides to withdraw FIR against Mizoram RS MP. — PTI file photo

After Mizoram, now border dispute of Assam with Arunachal comes into limelight

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham