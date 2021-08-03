Buckling under party pressure, Babul retracts decision to step down as MP

Experience of serving as a member of his Council of Ministers shall always remain a Priceless Treasure in my Memory, he said

Kolkata: Within two days of his dramatic announcement to quit as BJP MP of Asansol, former union minister Babul Supriyo took a U-turn buckling under pressure from the party leadership.

Late on Monday evening he posted on Facebook, “I am happy to reverse my earlier decision to Quit as a MP and shall continue to honour my CONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES as the Member of Parliament of Asansol. I shall be available for everything that is expected of me as a MP and anything else that my constituency has the right to expect from me.”

He also wrote, “I can’t thank Asansol enough for reposing their faith & belief in me not once but a second time too & with thrice the ‘Confidence’. I apologise if I have hurt you by wanting to quit as your MP too when deciding to Quit Politics. But I am sure you will continue to support me while I carry on my Developmental Works & complete/ supervise the On-going projects there.”

Referring to the BJP leadership, the Bollywood singer said, “I am eternally grateful to Amit Shahji & Adarniya J.P. Naddaji for all their affection & support Over the Years in every situation & adversity. Every word & phrase fell short when I searched for words to match the immense respect & admiration I have for our Prime Minister Adarniya Narendra Modiji. Experience of serving as a member of his Council of Ministers shall always remain a Priceless Treasure in my Memory. I just hope & pray that they pardon my decision to Quit and withdraw myself from all Political Activities. But I reiterate that I am NOT joining any other Party.” (sic)