Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

  India   Politics  03 Aug 2021  Buckling under party pressure, Babul retracts decision to step down as MP
India, Politics

Buckling under party pressure, Babul retracts decision to step down as MP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 3, 2021, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2021, 12:06 pm IST

Experience of serving as a member of his Council of Ministers shall always remain a Priceless Treasure in my Memory, he said

Late on Monday evening he posted on Facebook, “I am happy to reverse my earlier decision to Quit as a MP and shall continue to honour my CONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES as the Member of Parliament of Asansol.
 Late on Monday evening he posted on Facebook, “I am happy to reverse my earlier decision to Quit as a MP and shall continue to honour my CONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES as the Member of Parliament of Asansol." — ANI

Kolkata: Within two days of his dramatic announcement to quit as BJP MP of Asansol, former union minister Babul Supriyo took a U-turn buckling under pressure from the party leadership.

Late on Monday evening he posted on Facebook, “I am happy to reverse my earlier decision to Quit as a MP and shall continue to honour my CONSTITUTIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES as the Member of Parliament of Asansol. I shall be available for everything that is expected of me as a MP and anything else that my constituency has the right to expect from me.”

 

He also wrote, “I can’t thank Asansol enough for reposing their faith & belief in me not once but a second time too & with thrice the ‘Confidence’. I apologise if I have hurt you by wanting to quit as your MP too when deciding to Quit Politics. But I am sure you will continue to support me while I carry on my Developmental Works & complete/ supervise the On-going projects there.”

Referring to the BJP leadership, the Bollywood singer said, “I am eternally grateful to Amit Shahji & Adarniya J.P. Naddaji for all their affection & support Over the Years in every situation & adversity. Every word & phrase fell short when I searched for words to match the immense respect & admiration I have for our Prime Minister Adarniya Narendra Modiji. Experience of serving as a member of his Council of Ministers shall always remain a Priceless Treasure in my Memory. I just hope & pray that they pardon my decision to Quit and withdraw myself from all Political Activities. But I reiterate that I am NOT joining any other Party.” (sic)

 

Tags: singer babul supriyo, bjp mp babul supriyo, constitutional responsibility, asansol mp, amit shah, jp nadda, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Class 10 results to be announced by 12 noon .(Representational image: Twitter@PIBBhopal)

CBSE class 10th results: Girls outshine boys, over 99 per cent students pass

BJP workers also allegedly hit Banerjee’s car with the batons of their party flag but there was no damage to the vehicle. — PTI

Mamata says TMC’s Khela Hobe slogan has become very popular

“We will learn both scripture and science. We will explore both the heavens and oceans. We will unravel the mysteries of the moon. And we’ll sweep our streets clean too,” the President said those lines summed up the progressive thinking of the people of the state. — PTI

Kovind unveils MK’s portrait in Tamil Nadu Assembly

His statement is being seen as a major boost for the Opposition parties who had been demanding an investigation in the case and staging uproar amid parliament proceedings. — PTI file photo

BJP ally Nitish Kumar calls for probe into Pegasus controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham