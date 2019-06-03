Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 09:54 AM IST

Owaisi 'financially supporting' terrorists: Telangana BJP MLA

This comes after Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy sparked a controversy by calling Hyderabad a safe zone for terror.

BJP leader T Raja Singh on Sunday accused the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: BJP leader T Raja Singh on Sunday accused the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi of "financially supporting" the terrorists while asserting that BJP will win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 and which will mark the "end for Owaisi."

"Asaduddin Owaisi is supporting terrorist financially and today in his constituency more than 7000 Muslims from different nations are living. People are against Owaisi in the old city because he has not done anything for the old city. We are sure that in 2024 BJP will win the Hyderabad Parliamentary seat and it will be the end for Owaisi," Raja Singh while talking to ANI.

This comes after Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy sparked a controversy by saying, "wherever in the county, a terrorist attack happens, its roots are found in Hyderabad." He also called Hyderabad a terror safe zone.

Reacting to Reddy's statement, Owaisi had said, "He has spoken in a disgraceful manner even before taking charge. Talking like this in an irresponsible manner does not suit a minister. But we expect them to talk like this because wherever they (BJP) see Muslims, they see terrorists."

Supporting the statement made by MoS Home, Raja Singh said, "I support the statement of BJP MP Kishan Reddy because last time when a bomb blast occurred in Hyderabad, people who accused in that bomb blast were also from his consistency. If we take Gujarat Haren Pandya case, the accused were from his consistency and 12 ISIS terrorist have also been caught from his constituency."

Raja Singh further asserted that Muslims were not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were afraid of Owaisi. He also demanded NRC be implemented in Hyderabad to remove all the Muslims who do not belong to Hyderabad.

"Today the real Muslims are with Modi for development of the nation. Owaisi should stop taking Modi's name and he should stop projecting that Modi government as anti-Muslim," Singh said.

"He can't do anything to Muslims and he is representing himself as the saviour of Muslims," he added.

