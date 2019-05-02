Thursday, May 02, 2019 | Last Update : 01:47 AM IST

India, Politics

Our weak candidates will cut into BJP vote: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 2, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2019, 1:42 am IST

Speculation is rife the Congress is lending an informal helping hand to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: At a time when the BJP is expecting to benefit after the division of votes between the SP-BSP-RLD alliance and  the Congress, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in charge of eastern UP, sprang a surprise by saying the Congress had fielded “weak” candidates in some Uttar Pradesh seats, particularly where SP and BSP candidates are expected to do well, to “cut into the BJP votebank”.

“I have personally made sure to select such candidates in eastern UP who will cut into the BJP’s votes,” Ms Vadra said during a roadshow in Amethi. It may be recalled that the Congress was not part of the SP-BSP-RLD combine and has fielded candidates in 33 seats across the state.

Speculation is rife the Congress is lending an informal helping hand to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On Wednesday, Ms Vedia told the media that the BJP would suffer a major setback in UP. “They will lose badly. In those seats where the Congress is strong and our candidates are giving a tough fight, the Congress will win. Jahan hamare ummeedwar thode halke hain, wahan humne aise ummedwar diye hain jo BJP ka vote kaate (Those seats where our candidates are a little weak, we have fielded such people who can cut into the BJP’s votebank)”.

Interestingly, recently sources claimed Ms Vadra had backed out of a contest in Varanasi against Prime Minister Naredra Modi as the SP had refused to take back its candidate and support her as a joint Opposition candidate.

At several joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati has also targeted the Congress, saying neither the BJP nor the Congress had done anything for decades to eradicate poverty. She even threatened to reconsider support to the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath. However, despite repeated attacks, the BSP-SP has not fielded any candidates from the two Congress bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi — two seats from where they have contested the Lok Sabha elections for several years. The Congress too has refrained from making any direct attacks on the “Mahagathbandhan”.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: priyanka gandhi vadra, akhilesh yadav, narendra modi

