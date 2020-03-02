Monday, Mar 02, 2020 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

India, Politics

Delhi riots set to rock Parliament

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 2, 2020, 2:39 am IST
Updated : Mar 2, 2020, 2:39 am IST

The Congress party is likely to submit adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the widespread violence in Delhi last week.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary
 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

New Delhi: As the second half of the Budget Session begins on Monday, the Congress along with other Opposition parties plan to corner the government in both Houses with demands for the resignation of home minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots.

The Congress party is likely to submit adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the widespread violence in Delhi last week.

RSP leader N.K. Premachandran said he would give an adjournment motion demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian Union Muslim League and CPI and CPI(M) would also give notices under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.

“The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials, which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.

He said that the Congress will keep demanding the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah on the floor of the House.

Senior lawyer and Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party will take up in both Houses of Parliament the strongest possible terms for destruction of democratic values in this country.

“The manner and form of protest inside or out of Parliament is a matter of coordinated strategy and not an issue to be publicly aired. But the country is assured that we will discharge our responsibilities vigorously and without fear, despite extreme and illegal intrusion and harassment,” Mr Singhvi said.

Opposition parties, led by the Congress, have already approached President Ram Nath Kovind demanding that Mr Shah be removed as he is in-charge of Delhi police, which was totally unable to control the riots. A Congress delegation, including party
chief Sonia Gandhi, urged the President on Thursday over home minister Shah’s alleged “abdication of duty” during the communal violence in Delhi and remind the Centre of its “raj dharma”.

The Congress president had also deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in Northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after assessing the situation there.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. After a break, it will again commence on March 2 and continue till April 3.

Tags: delhi riots, adhir ranjan chowdhary

Latest From India

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

JD-U will contest 2020 polls with NDA: Nitish Kumar

In 2008, the Indian Navy had allowed PC to women officers from the Short Service Commission. (Photo: Pixabay)

Women in Navy calls for gender equality

Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI/File)

At 74, Naveen shows no signs of fatigue

A large number of people, mainly women, came out of their homes to join the anti-CAA protesters. (Photo: PTI)

Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh, but protests on

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham