Another woman's burnt body found in Hyd, close to where veterinarian was killed

Published : Nov 30, 2019
Updated : Nov 30, 2019, 8:57 am IST

Assistant Police Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Goud, said some passersby noticed the burnt body and informed them.

Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified, was found in the same locality on Friday.
 Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified, was found in the same locality on Friday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified, was found in the same locality on Friday.

"The body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, and a case is being registered," news agency ANI quoted Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanagar as saying.

The suspected killing of the unidentified woman was reported from the same area -Shamshabad- where the woman veterinarian was raped and killed by four workers on November 27. However, the police could not confirm if the two incidents were linked.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Goud, said some passersby noticed the burnt body and informed them.

Police personnel were rushed to the spot who sent the body to a state-run hospital, he added.

It was not clear whether the woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze or whether she was killed, he said.

The veterinarian had gone missing on Wednesday night, while she was heading home from work. Investigations revealed that on her way back, she stopped at the Shamshabad toll booth, parked her bike there and took a cab to visit a dermatologist. Upon returning around 9 pm, she found her two-wheeler punctured.

Four people, all truck drivers, have been arrested in connection with the veterinarian's murder. According to latest report by ANI, they have now been sent to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies)

